Whitney Beissner, owner of Goat Shenanigans, lived in a four-bedroom apartment in New York until she realized she wanted a change.
“I love the hustle and bustle of the city, but eventually, I was ready to settle down,” Beissner said. “I wanted to move to a place where I had space and could buy land … I was trying to do more agricultural stuff like grow my own wheat and sell meat to farmer’s markets, things like that.”
Beissner’s family is from Texas, and she decided to move to the state. Once she moved, she found a property that came with farm animals — including goats.
Beissner, however, didn’t have any experience with farm animals.
This didn’t dissuade her from enjoying her new farm life; if anything, Beissner disliked going to the city for work and leaving her farm behind.
Beissner eventually quit her city job and went to work on creating a rental business with her goats; she enjoyed spending time with the goats, and she was sure other people would as well.
She proved herself right after jumping from around 11 Valentine’s Day goat grams when her business first started to now over 200 Valentine’s Day goat grams a year. New Braunfels is included in Goat Shenanigans’ service area.
Beissner said that the fun part about the goat grams isn’t just that the goats are dressed up in festive costumes, but the goat bouquets that the business offers. The goat bouquets are a bouquet of flowers you can feed the baby goat.
Valentine’s Day goat grams run from Feb. 11 through Feb. 15; for $75, your loved one can hang out with a baby goat for 20 minutes. Add-ons, like the goat bouquet, can be added to make the experience even more memorable.
However, if you can’t reserve your spot quickly enough, there are many other opportunities to cuddle up with a goat.
Goat Shenanigans offers baby goat pajama parties and offers to bring them to general events and parties. Additionally, Goat Shenanigans sells tickets to upcoming events that the goats will be a part of.
For example, Feb. 17 is the Valentine Date Night with Goats event at The Screaming Goat in Spring Branch. Other events include goat cuddles and wine and goat yoga.
According to Beissner, the business has grown larger than she had imagined. She’s been surprised by the amount of positive feedback she’s received from customers.
Moreover, she was amazed by the number of people who go to numerous events or invite the goats back every year; people even tend to have a favorite goat.
“One time I was in Austin at Trader Joe’s, and I had parked my car, and I had goats in the bed of the truck,” Beissner said. “I was just running inside to grab, I don’t know, something — and I mean it was North Austin and a huge parking lot — and someone was like, ‘Goat Shenanigans! Where’s Pumpkin? I love pumpkin,’ and Pumpkin, sure enough, was one of the goats I had in the back of the truck. And she just ran up and started petting him and … I just couldn’t believe some random person in the parking lot of Trader Joe’s knew who we were and … remembered their names.”
Beissner loves all her goats, but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t have her favorites. When the baby goats are healthy and weaned, Goat Shenanigans finds them a new home.
However, she keeps a small herd at her ranch consisting of the goats she can’t bear to part with. She’s been training these goats to do goat-scaping. Beissner hopes that when springtime comes, these goats will be able to help out customers with their landscaping needs.
“You can’t not smile when you see a baby goat acting silly and bouncing around, or napping in someone’s lap or trying to drink your finger like it’s a bottle,” Beissner said. “Their antics are silly, but yeah, definitely, business is up and high, and we always tell people, you know, if you missed out on Valentine’s Day, don’t worry, Mother’s Day is coming up, and you can be the favorite kid.”
To learn more about Goat Shenanigans or to order a Valentine’s Day goat gram, you can do so online at www.goatshenanigans.com .
