After several days of scorching heat, an upper-level ridge stretching from the Desert Southwest into the Lone Star State will continue to dominate the area’s weather pattern and bring high temperatures at or above the century mark to south-central Texas for the end of the workweek and beyond, according to the National Weather Service.
Well above normal, possibly record high temperatures continue for the next several days, with the hottest temperatures anticipated this weekend.
Combined with moderate humidity, this will also result in higher heat indices. Afternoon heat index values will be elevated.
According to Nick Hampshire, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in New Braunfels, the upper-level ridge that has parked over the state has not moved much in the last week, resulting in continuing hot temperatures.
“It’s still hanging around, and it’s going to intensify a little bit this weekend,” Hampshire said. “Therefore, it’s going to make things even hotter this weekend. It looks like high temperatures should peak on Sunday and then go down a few degrees on Monday and Tuesday. A strong upper-level ridge normally will park over us, and at some point during the summer, it takes a good low-pressure system that moves in from the west coast to weaken them and shift them to the east.”
Expect high temperatures to warm to near 102 degrees on Friday and 105 degrees Saturday and Sunday.
Hampshire said the upper-level system should move eastward during the next early workweek, but conditions will remain hot with the high temperature expected near 100 degrees. Evenings will see temperatures bottom out in the mid-70s.
On Thursday afternoon, NWS meteorologists issued a heat advisory in effect from 1-7 p.m. Friday, with heat index values up to 108 degrees expected.
More heat advisories will likely be issued for the weekend, with an excessive heat warning possible.
No precipitation is in the forecast. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, nearly 80% of Texas continues to experience at least moderate drought, and 18% of the state is currently in the midst of an exceptional drought, which is the highest drought category possible.
Most of Comal and Guadalupe counties are experiencing extreme drought conditions, the second-highest drought category.
Burn bans are in effect for Comal and Guadalupe counties. New Braunfels Utilities water customers are under Stage 2 drought watering conditions.
According to meteorologists, very dry conditions at the surface give the atmosphere the ability to warm up faster and more intensely than it would normally. Without water to evaporate, solar radiation is able to heat the dry ground directly and send temperatures at the surface skyrocketing.
Comal County’s average Keetch-Byram Drought Index, a moisture index used in determining wildfire potential, stood at 623 on Thursday.
The drought index ranges from 0 to 800, where a drought index of 0 represents no moisture depletion, and an index of 800 represents absolutely dry conditions.
Heat-related illnesses and deaths are preventable, and forecasters recommend that residents take all heat safety precautions even if no heat advisory is in effect.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
Never leave children or pets unattended in vehicles, as interior temperatures can reach lethal levels in just a few minutes.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.
Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments to reduce risk during outdoor work. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency — call 9-1-1.
AccuWeather contributed to this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.