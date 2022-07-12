Investigators are probing the cause of blaze that severely damaged a New Braunfels home located in Guadalupe County early Tuesday morning.
New Braunfels Fire Department Battalion Chief Donny Obuch said units dispatched to the 2800 block of Farm-to-Market Road 1044 arrived at 6 a.m. to flames coming out of a two-story frame home.
“The owner was working outside another area of the property when he saw the flames coming from the house,” Obuch said.
NBPD responded with 21 fire service personnel aboard three engines, two trucks and two EMS units. Included were two fire investigators; most remained for the length of the call, which lasted 3 hours and 43 minutes.
“It was kind of tough because of access to the area,” Obuch said.
Details, such as damage estimates and the severity of the damages, were limited because the preliminary report hadn’t yet been filed late Tuesday afternoon.
Obuch said no one was inside the residence at the time of the blaze and there were no injuries. He said city fire investigators are now probing what happened and why.
“They put the fire out and the investigators came in, but I don’t know what their report is going to look like,” he said. “It was in Guadalupe County but it was inside city limits.”
