Editor’s note: This is part of a series on area residents facing federal charges in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
As D.C. police attempted to quell a riot of Trump supporters on Jan. 6, 2021, a father and son from Blanco hit one officer in the head with a skateboard and shoved another officer hard enough to make his head snap back.
Grady Owens and Jason Owens, both from Blanco, pleaded guilty in November to assaulting police officers during the attack.
The government estimates that at least 140 officers were injured during the attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.
Grady hits officer with a skateboard
About 30 uniformed Metropolitan Police Department officers walked through the west lawn of the U.S. Capitol grounds on the afternoon of Jan. 6.
The officers were responding to the U.S. Capitol Police force’s call for assistance.
“The crowd was dense and officers had to push people aside to make their way through,” according to federal court documents.
As an officer pushed a protester aside, Blanco resident Grady Owens “turned, raised a skateboard in the air, and struck (the officer) on the side of his head.”
The MPD officer suffered a concussion and an injury to his finger.
The assault by Owens, now age 22, sparked a “skirmish” between other officers and the protesters.
The incident was documented on several officer-worn body cameras.
After the assault, Grady and his father Jason “continued to yell and point at the officers” before attempting to enter the Capitol building.
FBI agents found Grady with the help of a private citizen’s Twitter account.
An image posted to that account led agents to Grady’s Instagram account.
In his profile picture, he was wearing what appeared to be the same hat he wore at the Capitol.
The agents traced his SUV to Winter Park, Florida, where he was studying at Full Sail University.
According to court documents, the Owens family went to D.C. to protest the Congressional certification of the Electoral College results for the presidential election.
During his unauthorized visit, Grady made several videos.
His statements in the videos include: “Hold these traitors accountable.” “We will not concede.” “You can’t stop us,” and “Tear gas ain’t s—, folks.”
In the crowd surrounding the Owens outside the Capitol was a sign: “No surrender. No retreat. Fight for Trump.”
Agents arrested Grady in Florida in April 2021.
Grady admitted in court that he knew that the officer he assaulted “was engaged in the performance of their official duties.”
Jason shoves officer, takes baton
FBI agents reviewing video of Grady Owens prior to his arrest also saw footage of his father.
The two had become separated in the crowd.
Multiple officer body cameras show Jason Owens, now age 50, shoving an MPD officer “hard enough to cause his head to snap back.”
Jason and Grady were part of a crowd that unsuccessfully tried to push through the East Rotunda doors of the Capitol building.
After that attempt, Jason tried to grab a police officer and blocked the door from being closed.
He then grabbed the officer’s baton, and “the two pushed back and forth” before the police officer pushed Jason away.
Agents arrested Jason in April 2021 in Austin.
Jason told agents that he did not see the confrontation with his son and the other MPD officer.
Investigators said that the incidents happened at about the same time.
He also told the investigators “that he did not recall having any violent encounters with law enforcement.”
Jason said he had flown from San Antonio to D.C. with his eldest son and other family members to “show support for President Trump and the country.”
The group attended the Stop the Steal rally before walking to the Capitol.
The family brought cellphones and radios to communicate with each other.
Both Owens men pleaded guilty on Nov. 10 to assaulting, resisting, or impeding a law enforcement officer.
That charge carries a maximum sentence of eight years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of probation.
Grady Owens also pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct in a Capitol grounds or building.
The misdemeanor charge is punishable by a maximum sentence of six months in prison, five years of probation and a $5,000 fine.
As part of the Owens’ plea agreements, the federal government agreed to drop other charges.
Those other crimes included obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder and committing physical violence in a restricted building.
Neither Grady nor Jason had any prior criminal convictions, according to court documents.
The Owens’ attorney declined to comment for this article.
Sentencing for both Grady and Jason Owens is scheduled for February.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.