Former John Paul II head boys basketball coach Forrest Blackwell is moving to the collegiate level.
The coach will take a job as an assistant men’s basketball coach at Our Lady of the Lake University. He will be the newest addition to Chris Dial’s staff this upcoming season. Blackwell both played for Dial in high school and worked alongside him as an assistant with the Guardians from 2013-2015.
“Taking a step up to the collegiate level allows me to cash in on the hard work that I’ve put in over this last decade at John Paul to win at the high school level,” Blackwell said. “It’s gonna be pretty cool to be in a position to learn again and to be able to broaden my horizons when it comes to basketball.”
Blackwell formally announced his departure from JPII in June, ending a historic eight-year run at the school.
In that span, the 35-year-old has compiled 122 wins, seven playoff seasons, four-straight district championships (2020-23), two regional championships (2020, 2022) and two state tournament appearances, including playing in the TAPPS Class 4A state championship game in 2022.
The Guardians also had victories against UIL Class 5A and 6A opponents such as Judson, Clemens, Canyon, San Antonio Taft, Laredo Nixon and Leander Rouse.
Despite ending his tenure, Blackwell expressed gratitude toward principal Andrew Illif and the whole school community.
“I want to thank the entire JPII staff, faculty, community and the whole student body for the experience that they gave me, the opportunity they gave and for always having confidence in me and trusting me to do the job that I did,” he said.
Blackwell helped build the program to the contender that it currently is, but the journey was challenging as he became a first-time head coach at the ripe age of 27. One of the most significant being that the Guardians didn’t have a home gym for nearly his entire time there, leaving the team to travel for all of its games, preventing them from ever having a homecourt advantage.
Despite that, the young coach focused on building a tight-knit bond with his players and staff centered around camaraderie and a “winning time” mentality based on constant preparation and confidence. That culture has extended to multiple classes of Guardians.
“Every year, leading into the season, I would start posting old pictures… old records… stats,” Blackwell said. “I would put up memorable games or post about memorable performances just to keep the family feeling there. That kid in 2014 or 2015, we haven’t forgotten about you. That team in 2017, no matter what your record is, we haven’t forgotten about you. That first district championship team, we haven’t forgotten about you… That kept energy around the program from the older kids to the newer kids, even the future kids that will come in. Everything meant something, everybody meant something and every team played a part in this.”
Blackwell won 18 games in his first two seasons, but the team improved, placing second in the district in each of his next two. The Guardians broke through the following year, winning their first district title and have yet to look back. They have a 31-3 record against district opponents over the last four seasons.
The success took on its full form on Jan. 17 of this year, when John Paul II opened its new gym. Although he only coached in that building five times, Blackwell is proud of being a part of its foundation.
“I get to look back at it, and I’m just proud of what we built and what we’ve done,” he said. “I was always told that a good coach leaves the job better than when he found it. When we leave [the program] in the position it’s in, I just don’t think I could have done a better service for the community, the school and the program as a whole… To know that this program is respected as a basketball program throughout the city and to know that these players now have a home because of the hard work that the school and the athletes put in, man — it’s no greater feeling.”
