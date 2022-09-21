A popular local barbecue restaurant has paid more than $230,000 in tip money illegally distributed to managers to its rightful employees after a U.S. Department of Labor investigation and audit.
Investigators with the department’s Wage and Hour Division found Black’s Barbecue Inc.; Kent Black’s Lockhart Barbecue Inc. and New Braunfels Barbecue LLC — all with the same ownership and operating as Black’s Barbecue restaurant — kept a portion of the employees’ tips and shared them with managers.
According to the department, about $230,353 in tips was repaid to 274 workers employed at the restaurant chain, including the New Braunfels location.
The Fair Labor Standards Act prohibits employers, managers and supervisors from keeping tips the business’ employees receive for any purposes, whether or not the employer takes a tip credit.
In an interview with the Herald-Zeitung, owner Kent Black said a third-party human resources oversight after changes to federal labor laws led to the error in tip payments.
“We made a mistake,” Black said. “The folks doing our payroll didn’t catch that — we didn’t catch that. We’re going to take responsibility for it. (The Labor Department) said our hourly staff should have received about 10% more in tips than they actually did receive.”
A rule change that went into effect last year, according to the Labor Department, states that an employee who is paid the full minimum wage cannot participate in tip pools, and managers or supervisors cannot take tips received by their workers.
All affected current and former employees have since been compensated with what they were owed, Black said, and managers were not required to repay the tip money to the company.
“We’ve been around for 90 years — we opened in 1932,” he said. “We’ve always followed the law, paid our taxes, paid our employees and tried to be good citizens in the community. Nothing here was done intentionally or maliciously. It was just an honest mistake. This rule change happened, and we were not aware of it.”
Although the Labor Department released its findings in a press statement this week, Black said the violation was resolved with the federal agency in 2021.
Wage and Hour Division District Director Nicole Sellers said food service industry employers must know that tips are “the property of tipped employees who earn them, plain and simple.”
“Workers and their families depend on their rightfully earned wages and benefits,” Sellers said. “If you take from them, you take from their families. The Wage and Hour Division is committed to safeguarding the rights of all essential food service workers.”
Black’s Barbecue Inc. and Kent Black’s Lockhart Barbecue Inc. have operated for three generations in Texas. In addition to Lockhart and New Braunfels, the restaurant operates locations in Austin and San Marcos.
According to the Labor Department, the agency commonly finds violations related to employers retaining tips, failing to pay overtime when required and not paying for pre- and post-shift work.
