From vibrant fruit orchards to sprawling cattle ranches, the Lone Star State is known worldwide for its agricultural economy.
As the third week of the Texas state legislature gets underway, state Sen. Donna Campbell is working to prevent “hostile foreign governments” from buying farmland in Texas.
Campbell, R-District 25, filed a bill on Monday that would ban companies from China, Iran, North Korea, and Russia from buying or leasing Texas farm and ranchland.
The New Braunfels Republican said that those countries have committed “hostile acts” and have “nefarious intentions against our society.”
Campbell cited Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and China’s policies with Taiwan.
The state senator said the Lone Star Agricultural Protection Act aims to prevent disruptions of the Texas food supply chain.
“The Lone Star State must take every preventative measure we can to protect Texans, Americans, and those around the globe who depend on Texas agriculture,” Campbell said.
A press release from Campbell’s office notes that citizens of the four countries would also be included in the ban.
But the full text of the bill was not yet available on Monday.
In 2021, Campbell spearheaded a law that banned citizens and companies from the four countries from connecting to critical infrastructure.
Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott signed the bill that seeks to protect infrastructure such as electrical grids, water treatment systems and cyber communications.
Campbell said her newly-proposed bill would add agricultural land to that critical infrastructure list.
A bill filed in November by Sen. Lois Kolkhorst would prohibit all Texas land purchases by governmental entities or companies headquartered in or affiliated with China, Iran, North Korea and Russia.
The Brenham Republican’s bill would also bar individual citizens of the four countries from buying Texas land.
Gov. Abbott has indicated that he would sign Kolkhorst’s bill.
But Campbell’s bill appears to focus only on the buying or leasing of agricultural land.
Campbell proposed the legislation with Flower Mound Sen. Tan Parker, R-District 12.
Campbell has been assigned as chair of the Senate Nominations Committee and vice-chair of the Education committee.
She also serves on the Business and Commerce and Finance committees.
The Texas Tribune contributed to this report.
