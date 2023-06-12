The organization Big Brothers Big Sisters has its roots in a New York City courtroom in the early 20th century when juvenile court clerk Ernest Coulter noticed the number of fatherless boys who appeared.
Understanding that they needed role models, Coulter recruited 50 volunteers, which has now led to the organization many know today.
However, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Comal and Guadalupe
Counties are in need of what Coulter sought more than 100 years ago: volunteers.
In Comal and Guadalupe counties, 31 kids are waiting for a big sibling match — with 23 of those children being prospective little brothers.
Because of this, volunteer mentors are needed more than ever before.
Some children are growing up and do not have the proper guidance needed in order to be successful.
Without positive role models, these children can fall into cycles of poverty, failure, incarceration, substance abuse, delinquency and teen pregnancy.
Rianne Sykes-Wenske, director for the Big Brothers Big Sisters Comal and Guadalupe Counties branch, said that over the last two years, the program has seen a 300% increase.
Additionally, Sykes-Wenske said that the volunteers are what make the program a success and that the kids not only get a mentor but become a part of the program’s family.
This success can be seen in the statistics from the program; 100% of the students in the program were promoted to the next grade last year, and 100% of the matches stayed together after a year.
The Comal and Guadalupe counties branch invites those interested in becoming mentors to learn more about the Big Brothers Big Sisters program at a mixer.
The mixer will be held on June 20 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Screaming Goat Yard & Tap, located at 4 Sun Valley Drive in Spring Branch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.