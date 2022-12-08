A New Braunfels man and former Judson ISD police officer was sentenced to eight months in prison on Wednesday for making threats against then-presidential candidate Joe Biden in Dec. 2019.
William Towery, 55, was charged with threatening Biden when he responded to a mass text message about a campaign rally that the candidate would be attending.
“I’ll be there and have been practicing my sniping skills all month just for this occasion,” Towery wrote, according to court records.
He added that anyone near Biden “may want to wear something dark to hide the blood spatter.”
He was arrested and booked into the Guadalupe County Jail in Aug. 2020.
Jail records list Towery as 6’8” and 210 pounds. He was convicted in March.
During his sentencing hearing this week in San Antonio, U.S. District Judge Xavier Rodriguez said that Towery was one of “way too many former law enforcement officers and former members of the military” who engage in violent verbal rhetoric and behavior.
“Words have consequences and words incite others to behave in ways they might not otherwise,” Rodriguez said.
Towery was also sentenced to three years of supervised release.
The New Braunfels Police Department assisted the FBI and the San Antonio Police Department in investigating the case against Towery.
He is a former Judson ISD police officer, according to the Department of Justice.
Got himself a felony. There goes his voting and gun rights for awhile. We're all a little safer now.
