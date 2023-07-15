Betty Lou Hawkins

5.21.1922
Went to be with the Lord and her beloved husband, Arthur on 7-11-2023. She was 101 years old.
Betty was born to Beatrice Goetschius & Joseph Thurston Goetschius in Galvenston, TX. Her mother’s family were some of Galvestons first settlers. She was a loving wife, mother & grandmother. On 7.22.1943 she married the love of her live, Arthur, and were married 70 years. They have a daughter Susan. After her marriage she followed her husband from base to base during World Word 2.
She was a great believer in giving back to her community. She loved volunteering with her husband. Some activities include the Lioness Club, P.T.A., Campfire Girls and for the Lutheran Church. She is a member of Cross Lutheran in New Braunfels, TX.
She always had a beautiful smile & quick response to any questions. Betty was always greatful, willing to share & always remembering to say thank you.
Betty is survived by her daughter Susan & son-in-law Ken Brown of New Braunfels; sister-in-law Jean Goetschius, God-Son David Brice & wife Lynett; and many nieces & nephews.
Proceeded in death, her parents, brother, sister & grandson Robert.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.