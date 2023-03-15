Betty Ann Williams Eismann was born January 21, 1934 to Tom Williams and Jesse Mae Hammack Williams in Austin Texas. Betty grew up and lived her childhood in Jolleyville, Texas. She passed away Saturday, March 11, 2023 at Eden Hill Assisted Living at the age of 89.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Edgar who died in 2020. Betty met Edgar in high school and they became sweethearts for life. They married September 23, 1951 and remained together at Eden Hill until Edgars death.
Betty began working at Ol’ Bossy Dairy Store when her youngest child went to school. Later she went to Wuest’s Supermarket where she stayed for 30+ years. In her later year’s Betty loved working on puzzles and she was the “bingo queen” of Eden Hill.
She is survived by her children, Dorothy Ann Henk and husband Jimmy Sanchez, James Alan Eismann and wife Jamie, Carol Sue Doerr and husband Kevin; grandchildren Christina Stover and husband Dwayne, Brian Henk and wife Teresa, Robert Henk, Laura Henk and fiancé Mike Masters, Sierra Sanchez, James A. Eismann Jr. and wife Sarah, Jennifer Mireles, Joshua Kevin Doerr and wife Kimberly, Joshua Matthew Eismann, Kyle Boen; and 16 great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the assisted living nursing staff as well as Eden Hill Hospice and their staff members for taking such great care of mom. A special thank you to Regan Hoekstra and Romi Ward from Eden Hill Hospice.
Pall-bearers will be Robert Henk, Brian Henk, James Eismann Jr., Kyle Boen and Joshua Doerr.
Public visitation will be on Friday March 17, 2023 at Zoeller Funeral Home from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm, followed by a graveside service at Comal Cemetery at 3:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Eden Hill Hospice, New Braunfels.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ZoellerFuneralHm.com for the Eismann family.
