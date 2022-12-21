Although 18-year-old Bently Paiz may seem young for a city council candidate, this isn’t the first time he’s waded into New Braunfels politics.
Paiz has had a passion for photography for most of his life. However, It wasn’t until 2020 that Paiz started photographing political events such as the Black Lives Matter protests and, later on, rallies about the overturning of Roe v. Wade.
“I would pretty much go around photographing local events or rallies, protests, to pretty much raise awareness about what’s going on in our community,” Paiz said. “And I felt like it was important to let people know, and if people weren’t willing to read, like into detail on things, they could at least see the pictures that are coming out of it.”
According to Paiz, his photography of local rallies in New Braunfels garnered attention from local leaders and progressives; this would begin his start in politics.
During his time photographing political rallies while still in high school, Paiz focused on finding his political identity. He contacted Democratic groups on Facebook, and people would contact him about local events and ways to get involved.
A notable event Paiz attended was a dinner held by the Democrats of Comal County. He said that all the young Democrats were put at the same table; there, they would talk and come up with the idea to organize a young Democrats chapter.
“I started talking to people and found that there was enough young people in the area to actually start a chapter,” Paiz said. “I then talked to the president of the Texas Young Democrats, and she was like, ‘Yeah, that’d be a great idea. We haven’t had a chapter there.’ So we kind of got that started, and it went pretty well for a while, but after a month or two, the group kind of split, and then I continued running it.”
The original group had been named the Comal County Young Democrats, and while Paiz was there, the organization held events such as a vigil for the shooting in Uvalde and a few women’s rallies. Later, Paiz founded and became president of the Comal Young Democrats after the first organization’s schism.
After Paiz created the Comal Young Democrats, he continued to hold rallies, such as rallies for the decriminalization of marijuana. He also helped to organize a local nonpartisan vigil in remembrance of the victims of the Club Q shooting.
Paiz said the injustices that are going on in society, plus his dislike of indecision in local politics and supporters who thought he was fit for the job, are what inspired him to run for city council.
“I’m personally the type that’s very impatient about change and if I want change, I want it now,” Paiz said.
Former Texas Senator Wendy Davis said she first met Paiz when he was working with Claudia Zapata during her congressional race. She said she was impressed with his willingness and desire to create change.
“I think we need more young voices involved in making decisions, policy decisions that will impact them,” Davis said. “I also feel like he has a real desire to improve the landscape of opportunity for people there in New Braunfels and to improve quality of lives and I’m impressed that someone as young as he is, is willing to spend the effort and do the work to try to make his community a better one.”
Some of Paiz platforms focus on protecting the environment, the decriminalization of marijuana and improvements to local transportation.
Paiz plans to support ordinances that prohibit development on environmentally sensitive areas along with holding corporations responsible when they have a role in cultural and environmental degradation.
“I just say it’s fear of growing up in a world that’s not going to be sustainable for life,” Paiz said. “But other than that, it’s also because of the greenery in New Braunfels and how blue the rivers are, and how not many other places are like that and I feel like it’s very important to keep things like that. Nice and green, clean and fresh.”
Paiz also wants to decriminalize the possession of small amounts of marijuana — two ounces or less — and ensure that the New Braunfels Police Department stops citing those who fall into this category.
“I feel like our current system is making a profit off of the people who use marijuana or who are caught in possession with it,” Paiz said. “I just don’t feel like it’s necessary for people to be treated unfairly or like a criminal because they are smoking weed.”
Additionally, Paiz wants to create infrastructure to improve mobility around the city and advocate for both reliable and sustainable public transportation.
“For how fast we’re growing and how big of a city we already are, I feel like it’s more than necessary at this point to start implementing forms of public transportation,” Paiz said. “Especially because there’s cities who wait till it’s too late and then they have like, a very hard time implementing it, or actually getting it to work for everyone.”
Next spring, Paiz will be on the ballot for city council in hopes of becoming the councilman for District 5.
“I’m ready and passionate for a change here in our community…I’m willing to do what it takes to get that change and I’m also hoping to be the fuel for more change,” Paiz said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.