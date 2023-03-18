Benita Flores of New Braunfels passed away on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at the age of 77. She was born on March 20, 1945, to Cipriano and Cipriana (Castillo) Gallegos.
Benita worked for 25 years for the area school districts as a school bus driver.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her first husband, and her sister. She is survived by her children and her brother, as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Visitation will begin at 8:30am on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, with Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 9:15am and a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00am, at Holy Family Catholic Church, 245 S. Hidalgo, New Braunfels, Texas. Burial will follow at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery #2 in New Braunfels.
Arrangements under the guidance of Jimmy Castillo of Pennington Funeral Home, 323 N. Comanche St., San Marcos, Texas 78666. 512-353-4311 ~ www.penningtonfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.