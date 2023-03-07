It was a lively afternoon at Freheit Country Store in New Braunfels on March 4.
But this day wasn’t just about burgers and music; nearly 40 people signed up to shave their heads, beards and mustaches to raise money for pediatric cancer research.
Event organizer Joscelyn Laurence first shaved her head in 2014, when her son was diagnosed with neuroblastoma.
“It was about eight of us, just a small family fundraiser,” Laurence said. “Then somebody reached out to us and told us about St. Baldrick’s, and that’s when we really got involved with them.”
St. Baldrick’s Foundation was founded in 2000 to help fund research and cures for pediatric cancer.
The foundation raised more than $20 million last year.
The charity also supports treatments and therapies for childhood cancer survivors.
Saturday’s New Braunfels event chipped in a whopping $23,000 to research efforts.
Laurence’s son died from cancer in 2017.
She worked to start a New Braunfels fundraiser to show support for local families facing similar medical journeys.
They chose to dub the annual event “Scheren,” which means “to cut” or “to shave” in German.
The group’s five years of New Braunfels fundraisers have collected more than $211,000.
At Saturday’s event, one participant even shaved off their eyebrows.
Laurence hopes that bold statements like that will get people talking about the need for more research into the devastating illness.
“Childhood cancer is ugly, but this event is supposed to be lighthearted in bringing people together,” she said. “It’s amazing to see so many people working in the hopes that the next child will not have to go through this.”
The next local St. Baldrick’s event is at 10 a.m. on Saturday March, 11 at Alamo Beer Company, 202 Lamar Street, San Antonio.
