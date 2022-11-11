Shari Segalle raced to the Old River City Cafe in the early morning hours of Oct. 30 to see massive flames rising from her beloved restaurant.
Half of the building was still standing when she finally went home.
But later that morning, the fire reignited and destroyed everything.
Now, the restaurant that prides itself on comfort food and a family atmosphere is starting on a long road to rebuilding.
“When it comes down to it, it’s just a building,” Segalle said. “But the hard part is what’s next for our employees.”
Monte Good will perform at a fundraiser for the Old River City Cafe on Nov. 15, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Krause’s Cafe.
A $5 cover is the suggested donation. All proceeds will go toward rebuilding the cafe and supporting the restaurant’s employees.
A family feel
Segalle opened the restaurant in 1995 with business partner Alane Emerson, who died in 2020.
Catering started in 1996 with a wedding dinner.
“That couple still comes into the restaurant, and we’ve watched their kids grow up,” Segalle said.
The close relationships between staff and customers are a big part of why people love the cafe, said Lauren Latiolais, who has worked for both the restaurant and the catering business.
“There’s a lot of people who come in every other day,” she said. “They had their tables and their orders and you really got to know them. It was kind of like a big, dysfunctional family.”
The restaurant has featured live music for several years.
Local musician Monte Good performed every week at the cafe.
As the team picked through the burned rubble on that awful Sunday, Monte stopped by and posed the fundraiser idea.
“He is a sweetheart,” Segalle said. “He has his own following at the restaurant, and we can’t wait to have him back.”
A devastating fire
New Braunfels firefighters arrived at the blaze just after 1:00 a.m. on Oct. 30.
Investigators found that the fire started in the kitchen.
Trisha White, River City’s catering manager, was “heartbroken and devastated” when she saw the burning building.
“It was all I could do to keep the staff calm and reassure them that we’re going to figure this out,” she said.
Many employees and regulars who hadn’t yet heard the news showed up for their shifts or a Sunday meal, only to find smoke and charred walls.
“My son grew up in that building and has worked there since he was 13 years old,” White said. “He and a lot of other young employees are really mourning a loss.”
The restaurant team said they are thankful no one was injured.
River City Kitty, a cat who called the cafe home, made it out safely and is living with White while they rebuild.
Giving back
Community members jumped in to help the restaurant team even before the fire was completely out.
White immediately called Gypsie Judice, a fellow caterer who runs the Cajun on da Geaux food truck.
“I was crying, because I was catering a wedding for 250 people in four days, and we had another wedding that weekend,” White said. “By Tuesday, we were in her kitchen.”
Many people note that the River City team was always the first to bring meals to people who needed them or reach out to a customer they hadn’t seen in a while.
Now, the crew is on the receiving end of those acts of service.
People often stop them in the grocery store to ask how they can help.
A donation drive was started almost immediately to support the 26 employees.
Pat’s Place hired as many River City workers as they could, and Mighty Oak BBQ hosted a lunch for the entire team.
Segalle has faith in her team and a bigger plan.
The restaurant owner looks forward to rebuilding, and says she is often reminded that “you can’t take the memories away.”
“God makes beauty out of ashes,” she said, “And we kind of have a lot of ashes right now.”
