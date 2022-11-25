The holiday season is known for celebration. But for lonely or isolated older adults, it can be anything but that.
Home Instead, an in-home senior care provider, encourages New Braunfels residents to share the holiday spirit with older adults who may not have family and feel alone by participating in the “Be a Santa to a Senior” program, which starts this week.
Last year, more than 175 older adults in New Braunfels received gifts thanks to the community’s support. This year, program coordinators hope to collect 200 gifts for local older adults.
“A simple gift can bring such joy to older adults who may not have loved ones to celebrate with,” said Jeremy Farber, owner of the New Braunfels Home Instead office. “Through ‘Be a Santa to a Senior,’ we can help them feel the holiday spirit.”
It’s the program’s 15th year in the New Braunfels area.
To participate, shoppers can look for “Be a Santa to a Senior” trees or displays at selected locations around the area. Ornaments featuring an older adult’s name and desired gift will be on display, and shoppers can buy the requested gift and return it unwrapped and in a gift bag to the location with the ornament attached.
Ornaments will be available until Dec. 6. The gifts will be delivered to local older adults in time for the holidays.
Potential donors can find trees at the following locations:
• Broadway Bank — 2219 Common St., New Braunfels
• Stamps Chiropractic — 2810 Oak Run Pkwy., New Braunfels
• New Braunfels Public Library — 700 E. Common St., New Braunfels
• Frost Bank — 315 Landa St., New Braunfels
• New Braunfels City Hall — 550 Landa St., New Braunfels
• Bulverde Spring Branch Activity Center — 30280 Cougar Bend, Bulverde
• Home Instead — 910 Gruene Road, Bldg. 5A, New Braunfels
The Home Instead office serving Comal, Guadalupe, Hays and Caldwell counties has partnered with local businesses, nonprofit organizations, retailers, volunteers and community members to help with gift collection and distribution.
“This program is so much more than gift-giving — it’s about the special moments and joy shared between the older adults and the community around them,” said Farber. “There is nothing better than seeing the smile on an older adult’s face when they open their gift.”
Since the program’s inception in 2003, “Be a Santa to a Senior” has mobilized more than 65,000 volunteers, provided about 2.2 million gifts and brightened the season for more than 750,000 deserving older adults nationwide.
For more information, visit BeaSantatoaSenior.com or call 830-217-3583.
