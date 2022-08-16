An apparent road rage incident on Interstate 35 on Friday left a Toyota with BB-gun pellet damage and prompted a call to New Braunfels police.
Police responded the incident around 2:30 p.m. Friday afternoon.
David Ferguson, city communications manager, said the driver of a Toyota that was tailgated by a Jeep Grand Cherokee on Interstate 35, saw the driver display a firearm while passing him.
“He also said he heard something hit his vehicle,” Ferguson said. “He pulled over to call police and checked his vehicle, which had what looked to be a BB-gun pellet that struck his right rear corner panel.”
Police were unable to locate the driver of the other vehicle, Ferguson said.
Wrecks
Fire units worked wrecks Friday on State Highway 46 South, McKenna and Business 35, and the H-E-B on Farm-to-Market Road 306, where several were treated for non-live threatening injuries around 10:30 p.m., and the corner of Hosta Street and Agave Flats Drive, where another person was transported to a hospital just before midnight.
Around 1:30 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 35, a red Ford F-150 pickup rear-ended a Volvo at high speeds, sending a 61-year-old female from Kyle to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Ferguson said.
The driver of the pickup, a 30-year-old male from New Braunfels, was taken to Christus-New Braunfels for a blood draw.
That resulted in his transport to Comal County Jail, where he was booked on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, Ferguson said.
Incidents
Other weekend incidents involved weapons. Around 1 p.m. Friday, a woman was jailed and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, methamphetamine possession and endangering two children within range of the firearm, after authorities alleged that she pointed a gun at her spouse during a domestic dispute. In another incident, a beef between two men around 9:45 p.m. Saturday brought NBPD to the location after the 9-1-1 caller erroneously thought one of the men had a firearm, Ferguson said.
In a third, scissors that were brandished during a dispute between a male and female in the Creekside area around 1:30 a.m. Sunday resulted in no arrests.
Ferguson said New Braunfels Police Department officers on the Comal River had a normal summer weekend, with 25 citations issued for traffic/parking violations and disposable containers and a single arrest on three charges Saturday, and six citations and no arrests Sunday.
