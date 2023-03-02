New Braunfels, TX (78130)

Today

Windy...scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Mainly clear skies after midnight. Low around 50F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy...scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Mainly clear skies after midnight. Low around 50F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.