Thank you to those residing in Comal County for supporting the Rock Haus Foundation as we develop programs to serve those with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (IDD) throughout the county.
Thank you to NBISD for helping us acquire land on North Street. This land will be developed in two phases to serve our IDD population. Phase 1 in the development will be to renovate an existing building on the property for students in the NBISD Gateway Transition Program. This program is for students aged 18-22 with special needs who have completed the campus-based portion of their education. The program prepares students and their families for life after the ISD, including employment, volunteerism, recreation, transportation and social events. Renovation of the building has begun, with an expected move-in by Gateway in the 2023-24 school year.
Phase 2 is the development and construction of a community center to house area service providers, medical services, case managers/navigators, and a multi-purpose facility for recreation, education, meetings, conferences, plays, and concerts. A capital campaign to fund the building of the community center will begin soon.
Thank you to our local services providers. Our area providers have been meeting with us for the past nine months, during which time we have identified gaps in the services available to families, hosted a resource fair attended by over 100 families, and worked together to bring agencies here to assist families in accessing services. This group has also given input on what our North St. IDD campus will look like and the services we should provide there.
Thank you to our local special parents and caregivers. You have been key in the formation of our Comal County Special Parents Advocacy Council, which meets every other month. We understand special parents/caregivers must recognize the needs to be addressed, locate the people to address them, figure a way to pay for them, find time to access these services, and somehow balance work, family, and day-to-day of life. Challenging on good days, overwhelming on bad days. We want to empower parents/caregivers in the daily care of their individuals with IDD by providing education on topics that affect their families, utilizing a private social media communication platform for questions, concerns, successes, prayers, and support, creating an up-to-date resource guide for Comal County, and generating a collective voice that makes a positive impact on our community.
Thank you to the Knights of Columbus for hosting our 2023 Adults with IDD Dances in February, April, June, August, October, and December. Dances are free and open to the adult IDD community in Comal County. They run from 6:30-8:30 pm. at the KC Hall. Check RockHausFoundation.org for details.
Thank you to the Comal County Commissioners Court for recognizing March as IDD Awareness month. A proclamation was read on March 2 encouraging residents to support efforts towards empowering people with IDD through resources and community awareness.
Thank you to those serving on the Rock Haus Board of Directors. You’re an amazing group of incredibly hard-working individuals. Your vision is to see the IDD Community Center become the beacon that fosters acceptance and inclusion of all individuals by promoting and providing fulfilling and enriching opportunities.
Lastly, to our community, thank you. Without you, the dream of a much-needed center to serve our IDD population would not be possible. To those that have written checks, donated time, and provided in-kind building materials, you are making a difference. And as we approach the beginning of our capital campaign, we will look to the entire community for help monetarily, emotionally, and spiritually. The campaign will need individual donors, businesses, and civic groups to help us meet the goal of creating an amazing facility to meet the needs of a special group that has been marginalized for too long.
If you feel called to our mission and would like to donate, volunteer, participate in the parent or provider groups, or are interested in joining the board of directors, please contact me, Bill Barry, at bbarryirish@gmail.com Learn more at rockhausfoundation.org.
THANK YOU!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.