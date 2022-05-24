Former New Braunfels Mayor Barron Casteel held a slim lead over veterans’ non-profit executive Carrie Isaac in early voting results from Tuesday’s Texas House District 73 Republican runoff.
Unofficial totals after early voting and the first round of reporting precincts from all of Comal and the western half of Hays County, Casteel had 6,516 votes, or 51.03%, compared to Isaac’s 6,253 votes, or 48.97%. The winner faces New Braunfels social worker and Democrat Justin Calhoun in November.
The District 73 race to succeed outgoing three-term incumbent Kyle Biedermann was Tuesday’s marquee runoff to select Democratic and Republican party nominees to federal, state and local positions in the Nov. 8 general election.
Some winners Tuesday will join dozens of Republican incumbents easily won outright reelection in the March 1 primary. In the early returns, New Braunfels attorney Tracie Wright-Reneau held a big lead Wimberley attorney Mark Cusack in the GOP runoff for 207th District Court judge with 8,408 vote, or 58.72%, compared to Cusack’s 5,912 votes (41.28%).
Tuesday’s runoffs are selecting nominees for U.S. Representatives in Districts 21 and 35 in Comal County, and Districts 15 and 35 in Guadalupe County.
In the U.S. House District 15 Democratic runoff, Ruben Ramirez led Michelle Vallejo with 53.3% of the early vote. The winner faces Monica De La Cruz, who easily captured the GOP nod on March 1.
In the District 21 U.S. House Democratic runoff, with the winner facing incumbent GOP Rep. Chip Roy, Claudia Zapata led Ricardo Villarreal with 59.67% of the vote.
In the District 35 GOP runoff, Dan McQueen led Michael Rodriguez with 64.59% of the vote; the winner faces Democratic nominee and former Austin City Council member Greg Casar.
In the District 28 U.S. House Democratic runoff, 28-year-old immigration attorney Jessica Cisneros, held a slim lead over featured 10-term incumbent Rep. Henry Cuellar, 51.71% to 48.29%. In the GOP runoff, Cassy Garcia led Sandra Whitten, 63.89% to 36.11%.
Garcia canceled election night appearances.
“My heart breaks for the people of Uvalde. We all are mourning the loss of so many innocent lives, including those of young children, and we are grieving with the families who are having to endure this tremendous pain,” she said. “I also want to thank the first responders who courageously responded to the scene. This is a time for all Texans to come together in support of the South Texas Community.”
In Guadalupe County, Republicans are selecting Stephen Germann or Joel Hicks as the new Precinct 4 county commissioner.
(1) comment
where's the update? who won? Casteel or Isaac?
