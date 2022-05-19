No parent should ever be faced with not knowing where their child’s next meal is coming from, but that’s a reality many parents are facing during the nationwide infant formula shortage, including local mom Melissa Mattaliano.
Recently Mattaliano has found herself scouring the grocery and drug stores searching for formula for her daughter, who requires a special formula because of a sensitive stomach.
“Two weeks ago I was at the grocery store and I couldn’t find it at all,” Mattaliano said. “I just stood there and I’m like don’t cry, so I had to deal because there’s just nothing you can do.”
New Braunfels parents who rely on infant formula to feed their babies are encountering a shortage of formula as a result of high demand and a recent recall of formula from one of the nation’s largest manufacturers. The shortage began during he pandemic, which impacted the supply chains for many manufacturers, and over the last three months following a recall that forced Abbott Nutrition to stop production of formula, the shortage has left some shelves completely bare.
One of the hardest hit groups are parents who rely on food assistance programs such as WIC or the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to help pay for formula and groceries.
Since the formula shortage has escalated and money is tight for her and her family, Krystiana Ajcip switched her son’s formula to one that was more affordable — but doesn’t always agree with his stomach.
“When you’re seeing your kid throw up because he’s eating whatever you can afford it does make you feel like you’re not enough — like I don’t deserve to be his mom,” she said.
Many grocers are having trouble keeping the shelves stocked and some mothers are visiting places they wouldn’t ordinarily visit to pick up their infant’s formula such as convenience stores and pharmacy retailers. However, once they get there the only formulas left on the shelves are the bulk cans, which can run upwards of $50.
“I feel like I’m not good enough for him because why am I working full time and I still don’t have enough money to buy him what he needs?” Ajcip, who was recently removed from SNAP, said.
Those who are turning to local food banks to feed their children are also coming out empty-handed as the local food pantries have run out, according to San Antonio Food Bank President and CEO Eric Cooper, who oversees several food banks in the area.
Desperation has kicked in for some parents with some resorting to using a homemade baby formula recipe from the 60s, which has been circulating around the internet through many parenting Facebook groups across the country, including ones based out of New Braunfels.
The recipe calls for water, which can be harmful for babies under six months of age because their sensitive systems are still developing and can’t handle a large amount of water, which when given, can lead to water intoxication. What’s more, diluting formulas to make them last longer poses similar risks.
“You’ve got to be really careful on these homemade formulas because you could do a lot of damage to a baby — a baby could get really low in sodium or really high in sodium, or their potassium could get out of whack… and those things are really involved in everything we do,” Dr. Mark Statler said.
Statler has been working as a licensed pediatrician in New Braunfels for over 30 years and is advising mothers struggling to feed their infants to exhaust all the resources at their disposal such as contacting friends, family and neighbors, or medical professionals for formula rather than resorting to potentially dangerous methods.
“Before you panic here, you’ve got to network,” Statler said. “Use the strength of our community and reach out to your friends and neighbors and let people know that you’re in trouble and then every person can contact people to help.”
That’s exactly what several mothers in New Braunfels are doing in situations where their babies have run out of formula and they need to replenish. They have supported one another in their time of need by posting when a store receives a shipment or offering to share some of their formula.
Arianna Navarro has stepped up during this crisis to help fellow mothers by offering formula her husband was able to retrieve during trips out of the city for work.
“I think a lot of moms here in New Braunfels are amazing at (helping),” Navarro said. “I know our town is a little bigger now, but it’s still a small town and I really do feel like we do good with trying to help other moms out.”
Navarro wasn’t able to breastfeed her baby due to COVID-19, which she caught during the final months of her pregnancy while working in the hospital as a nurse. Additionally, Navarro says she has always had trouble breastfeeding and with a child on the way she is aware that she might not be able to breastfeed and might need to turn to formula.
“I’m gonna do literally everything I can to try and breastfeed her and I would have done it regardless of the formula situation, but now it’s kind of like I really have to try,” Navarro said. “If it doesn’t work out, there is that fear that we’re not going to have enough formula or I can’t (breastfeed her) just like with my other kids.”
However, the moms of New Braunfels and moms all over the country could soon see some much needed relief in the next few weeks as the Federal Drug Administration and Abbott Nutrition, the manufacturer of popular formula brands such as Similac and EleCare, have reached an agreement to resume production.
