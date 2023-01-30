New Braunfels, TX (78130)

Today

Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Areas of freezing rain possible. Low 31F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Areas of freezing rain possible. Low 31F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.