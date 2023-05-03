Authorities arrested a former New Braunfels resident and former FBI agent on Monday who allegedly called for police officers to be killed during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the United States Capitol.
Jared L. Wise, age 50, was arrested in Oregon on Monday.
He lived in New Braunfels until June 2022.
Wise engaged with police officers on the Capitol grounds during the riot, according to federal court documents.
Officer bodycam video shows Wise telling Metropolitan Police Department officers, “You guys are disgusting. I’m former—I’m former law enforcement. You’re disgusting. You are the Nazi. You are the Gestapo. You can’t see it. . . . Shame on you! Shame on you! Shame on you!”
Officers were knocked to the ground directly in front of Wise.
Authorities say he then turned toward the group of rioters and yelled, “Yeah, f— them! Yeah, kill ‘em!”
Police and prosecutors say that Wise continued to yell “Kill ‘em! Kill ‘em! Kill ‘em!” to rioters attacking the police line.
Authorities say that the confrontation on the Capitol grounds came after Wise entered the Capitol building through the Senate Wing door.
The court document says that “Wise clapped his hands and raised his arms in triumph.”
He then walked through the Crypt and past the Memorial Door, before exiting through a window.
An anonymous person reported Wise to the FBI in Jan. 2022.
Wise was a Special Agent and Supervisory Special Agent with the FBI from 2004 until 2017, according to the court document.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.