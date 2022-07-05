New Braunfels police on Tuesday said they are investigating the apparent drowning death of a 27-year-old Austin man who was pulled from the Guadalupe River on Monday afternoon.
Police said Pablo Daniel Calzada Rodriguez of Austin disappeared downriver from the Gruene Bridge. David Ferguson, city communications manager, said New Braunfels police and fire units responded to the 1400 block of Gruene Road for reports of a possible drowning around 5:35 p.m. Monday.
“They found an adult male that had been pulled from the water after he went under for an undetermined amount of time,” Ferguson said. “Life-saving measures were immediately administered and the male was transported to Christus Santa Rosa Hospital-New Braunfels, where he was pronounced deceased.”
Ferguson said Comal County Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Jennifer Saunders ordered an autopsy. Asked who Rodriguez was with, who retrieved him from the river and who administered help, Ferguson said were questions that were being addressed as “part of the continuing investigation.”
Ferguson said the preliminary investigation indicated the incident was accidental. He said radio traffic indicated units were working the incident until about 8 p.m. Monday.
A 28-year-old Mexican national drowned in the same location of the Guadalupe River at almost the exact same location on May 14.
The man, whose name police still have not released pending notification of family, had been swimming in the area when he went under the water and did not immediately resurface. That drowning also appeared to be accidental, police said.
Monday’s drowning was the second on the Guadalupe River this year and the sixth since 2021, when four died.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.