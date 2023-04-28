An Austin man has been convicted of capital murder for two shooting deaths in New Braunfels in Aug. 2020.
Sacramento De Jesus Martinez, age 35, was found guilty by a Comal County jury and received an automatic sentence of life in prison without parole.
According to police and prosecutors, the crime spree started because Martinez was angry that his wife was trying to end their relationship.
Marisol Martinez, age 33, had a protective order against her husband because of a family violence incident.
Sacramento was banned from having any contact with Marisol and could not have a gun.
“However, on this night, Martinez went to the apartment Marisol shared with their children, armed with a .38 revolver and a bag of bullets,” according to the Comal County District Attorney’s Office.
Marisol’s daughter testified during Martinez’s trial that “her father had an obsession with her mother.”
She also described how her father had physically and verbally abused Marisol.
Marisol’s daughter told the jury about the night when she found her mother was not in their apartment.
The daughter called her parents several times.
Sacramento finally answered but would not let Marisol speak.
The daughter, who could hear her mother crying in the background, called the police.
After driving around Austin, Martinez shot his wife in the head.
Then he drove the car with her body in the passenger seat to a McDonald’s parking lot in Austin to buy cocaine from a drug dealer.
“When Martinez met with his dealer to make the transaction, he was convinced that the cocaine he was purchasing was mixed with methamphetamine,” the DA’s office said.
Martinez shot the drug dealer in the face, but that person survived.
Martinez kept driving around Austin and tried to buy drugs from a group of people.
“Once again convinced he was being sold bad drugs, Martinez fired his weapon towards the group, hitting one male bystander,” the DA’s office said. “The bystander survived his injuries.”
Martinez kept driving on I-35 to New Braunfels.
He reportedly believed that the drug dealers and an undercover officer were following him.
His car broke down on the interstate near the TA Truck Stop.
Martinez ran across the street to the truck stop.
Daniel Sieger, a 45-year-old Mission resident, was parking his 18-wheeler.
It was his first day on the job.
Martinez went to the driver’s side and shot Sieger four times.
Prosecutors said Martinez moved Sieger, who was still alive, to the passenger seat and sped away on I-35 South.
During the trial, two people who had been driving on the highway and had seen the 18-wheeler said they thought Martinez was drunk.
They followed the semi-truck.
“One of the witnesses provided video footage of the entire drive that showed Martinez speeding, traveling over multiple lanes and hitting other vehicles,” the DA’s office said.
Martinez eventually crashed and toppled the truck near downtown San Antonio at the intersection of Austin and Casa Blanca streets.
He ran away from the crash scene.
One of the people who followed Martinez found Sieger alive in the truck “and attempted life saving measures until police arrived.”
But Sieger died from the gunshot wounds.
Police also found Marisol’s body in the car the next morning.
Police arrested Martinez at his sister’s house in San Antonio.
Officers found the gun that he used to kill Marisol and Sieger nearby.
Jurors heard a three-hour police interview with Martinez.
Martinez said he was “at peace because I loved her a lot and she couldn’t — couldn’t see that. And nobody can say she’s making a … fool out of me.”
During the trial, Martinez testified that he shot Marisol and Sieger.
The New Braunfels Police Department investigated the case with the Comal County Sheriff’s Office and law enforcement across the region.
