New Braunfels police are investigating the death of an Austin man who was pulled from the Guadalupe River on Monday afternoon.
Authorities say police and fire units responded to the 1400 block of Gruene Road along the river for a report of a possible drowning at around 5:35 p.m.
Once on scene, they found an adult man who had been pulled from the water after he went under for an "undetermined amount of time."
Police say life saving measures were immediately administered and the man was taken to Christus Santa Rosa Hospital - New Braunfels where he was pronounced dead.
Authorities identified him as 27-year-old Pablo Daniel Calzada Rodriguez of Austin and said Justice of the Peace for Pct. 4 Jennifer Saunders ordered an autopsy.
Preliminary investigation indicates the incident was an accident, but the investigation is still ongoing, police said.
The drowning would be the second on the Guadalupe River this year. In May, police said an unidentified man from Mexico drowned in the river in the same general area.
