In the first round of the TAPPS 4A District III Tournament against Hill Country Christian School of Austin, John Paul II won in a dominant 3-0 (25-16, 25-10, 25-19) sweep on Thursday.
Before the match, the Lady Guardians (26-7 overall, 6-2 in district) took a moment to celebrate senior setter Maura Asadourian for notching over 2,500 career assists during the team’s warmup.
After acknowledging the milestone, Asadourian only added to that total during the match with a team-high 31 assists.
The Lady Guardians’ service game was the most substantial part of their offense in the match. Senior middle blocker Georgia Moreno (six aces) and Asadourian (five aces) led the charge through three sets. Moreno even had four aces in a row at one point.
On the attack, senior outside hitter Emily Moon led the way with 12 kills, followed by senior outside hitter Sarah Hays with 10.
Defensively, Hays had two blocks, seconded by Moreno with one. Moon had a team-high 10 digs on the night.
The Lady Guardians will play Geneva in the second round of the district tournament at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18 in Boerne.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.