August 26, 1951 -
February 25, 2023
Arzella “Sue” Jerulle 71 of New Braunfel, Texas, passed away at home surrounded by family on February 25, 2023 after a five year long battle with cancer. Sue was born in Middletown, Ohio, on August 26, 1951 to Gertrude and Garret Brewer. Sue was one of ten children. She was a Veteran of the United States Army and had a long successful and helpful career that she loved as a Nurse. Sue married Timothy “Tim” Jerulle, and together they had four children, Chad, Jeremy, Crystal and Timothy “Tim”. After her marriage with Timothy Sue dated Christopher “Chris” Mingo and welcome his two children, Detric and Siobhan into her family. In 2004 she and Chris were officially married. Sue was an amazing woman who loved to cook with family, sing along to the radio, help others whenever possible, and share the teachings of Jesus Christ. She is survived by her 6 children, 8 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren.
Memorial services will be held at Peace Lutheran Church New Braunfels, Texas on March 23, 2023.
