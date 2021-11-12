Ronald Schuetz, 74, remembers his father as a man who never stopped working at the Mission Valley Mills textile mill or painting and fixing up cars in his garage.
When Ronald was 10, he was playing in the front yard when he saw his father, Helmuth Schuetz, suddenly collapse from what he said was a brain aneurysm.
Now, about six decades later, a family recently moved into the home Ronald grew up in that his father built.
While moving into a great grandparents’ property, the Melton family stumbled upon a piece of his father’s memory — the military dog tags Helmuth Schuetz wore while serving in France during WWII.
“I don’t think I’ve ever seen them,” Schuetz laughed. “I think maybe we had lost them, but I always wondered what happened to them.”
Ashley Kelly Melton’s great grandparents bought the property from the Schuetz’s in 1956, about a year before Helmuth passed away.
Ashley and her family moved into that home around September.
She was out near the water with their
six-year-old son, Ty, who found the dog tags on the ground.
“I was just sitting in the chair admiring the view,” Ashley Kelly Melton said. “He goes ‘What’s this covered in mud?’ I immediately said ‘That’s a keeper.’ So I ran up the hill and washed it off.”
She posted about it on Facebook looking for the family.
“We knew immediately it was special,” Ashley Kelly Melton said. “I was excited to look up who it was and who it belonged to, and with Veterans Day today, the timing was so sweet. It was really neat, it felt like it was special he chose us to find that and get it to his family.”
Ronald’s son, Ronnie Schuetz, said his ex-wife stumbled upon the post and he confirmed it was his grandfather’s.
“That was pretty awesome,” Ronnie, 40, said. “From the time I ran across it on Facebook to when I got them was pretty surprising.”
Ronnie plans to give the dog tags to his dad Saturday.
The Melton family planted a small American flag at the spot where the dog tags were, and plan to put that flag at Helmuth’s grave soon.
Ronald Schuetz said he did not even know about the Facebook post until recently.
“That was wonderful news,” Ronald laughed. “I was always wondering what happened to them, that’s good to hear.”
He said his father, based on what his uncles told him, was a combat engineer in France.
Helmuth’s brothers all went into the service, and two of the younger brothers were too young for WWII but eventually got drafted.
“My dad had five brothers, they were all in the military,” Schuetz said. “Back then, everybody felt like they were obligated to serve in the military.”
After Helmuth came home from the war, he began immediately working on their home, a quaint two-bedroom, one-bath house.
There lived Helmuth, Ronald and his mother, Elizabeth, and his brother, Richard “Dickie” Schuetz, now 73.
“When he got out of service and came home, of course he went right to work and he bought the small piece of property on Lake Dunlap and physically built a whole house with a couple of friends,” Ronald Schuetz said.
His father loved working with his hands, whether in their garage or constructing their house. He also enjoyed fishing, but he “was not much of a hunter,” Schuetz laughed.
His father passed away at a young age, which made life difficult, Ronald Schuetz said.
“It was a tough life growing up because my mother never remarried,” he said. “From the time I was 10-years-old, I never had a father figure after that. Never had anyone show me the way, so to speak. He died way too young.”
At 18, Schuetz was drafted into the Vietnam War, much to his mother’s chagrin.
“She didn’t like it one bit,” Ronald Schuetz laughed. “She already figured I was going to go to Vietnam, which I did.”
Ronald Schuetz found his way back to New Braunfels. After all these years, he said he is excited to get the dog tags Saturday to remember his hard-working father.
“I’m looking forward to it,” he said.
