Christmas came early for several New Braunfels ISD elementary students recently.
The kids excitedly unwrapped presents, played basketball and rode around on their new bikes in the New Braunfels High School gym as the high schoolers who gifted the presents cheered and played with them.
The first annual “Unicorn Christmas” through Communities in Schools, a nonprofit which helps at-risk kids stay in school, identified the elementary students with the most need.
“The high school kids were so excited they were so happy to make these kids happy,” Communities in Schools campus instructional coach Tracy Pavlu said.
Pavlu and CIS on-site coordinator Arisela Thompson worked with New Braunfels High School organizations such as the basketball teams and drama club which fundraised money for presents or bought them according to the kids’ wish lists.
The price target was about $100 to $200 per child. NBHS math teacher Kevin Korpi’s class sponsored kids raised more than $2,000, Pavlu said.
The high schoolers gifted about 92 students from NBISD’s nine elementary campuses. During third period, the elementary students and high schoolers were brought to the gym.
Christmas music blasted through the speakers. One elementary school made “unicorn Christmas” shirts the students wore and others wore little reindeer hats.
“The kids were all excited,” Pavlu said. “At the end that’s when it gets really fun because the [high schoolers] start interacting with [the elementary students] and riding their bikes around, there were like four or five that got bikes. One group was cheering everytime this one kid opened his gifts and he was taking his time and he was just loving it.”
Pavlu said she is glad the students had fun, especially during a difficult time given the district’s tough year.
She said she and other CIS coordinators are already planning for next year’s Unicorn Christmas.
“We’ve had organization sponsors that didn’t do it this year and were like ‘So sorry we missed out but we will definitely be doing it next year!” Pavlu said. “They’re excited to keep having it and the principal was happy with the turnout. The little kids were happy and the high school kids were happy. It was a great day and a great event.”
