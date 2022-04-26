After substantial rains fell in some county areas overnight, Comal County Judge Sherman Krause and Fire Marshal Kory Klabunde on Tuesday lifted the ban on outdoor burning in unincorporated areas that had been in place since April 15.
The county’s average Keetch-Byram Drought Index, which assigns points for forest fire potential, dropped from 503 to 410 points – 90 below the 500-point trigger for commissioners to approve burn bans. Klabunde said rains in the county ranged from more than 3 inches in the Garden Ridge and Bracken area, to 1.5 inches in New Braunfels, but a half-inch or less in Bulverde and areas west of U.S. 281.
“With the rains we received, the KBDI dropped to 410,” he said. “The western portion of the county did not receive nearly as much rain as the eastern areas did.
“Texas Forest Service has us in a low risk fire situation currently as well. Hopefully we will continue to receive rain.”
City and county fire officials have seen fewer grass fires in recent weeks. March saw nearly 40 fires, leading many to think this year could be the worst for wildfires since 2011 — the year of the deadly Bastrop fire.
That year, New Braunfels totaled .05 inches of rain for March and April, and only 1.31 inches in May en route to a modern-day low of 19.5 inches total for a calendar year.
Nick Hampshire, National Weather Service meteorologist based at New Braunfels Regional Airport, said gauges there picked up between 0.59 and 0.63 inches, with areas further east totaling between 2 and 3 inches and further west under an inch. All were the first significant totals since 0.5 inches fell at the airport on March 22.
Comal’s KBDI ranged from a high of 565 and low of 167 after the rainfall, and it won’t take long before it nears 500 again.
Hampshire said temperatures will rebound into the upper 80s by the weekend ahead of the next chance of rain — a 20% chance — on Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.