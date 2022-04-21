You’ve probably seen them around town now that warmer weather has picked up and tourist season is approaching.
Some visiting tourists and long-time residents of New Braunfels have swapped out their cars for something a little more unique to get around parts of the city — golf carts.
The popularity and demand for the recreational vehicles has increased dramatically, and with more of them on the road the city of New Braunfels is trying to keep current everyone aware of the laws surrounding golf cart safety.
The city is encouraging cart owners to educate themselves on the places where carting is prohibited such as state highways, farm to market roads and streets with speed limits over 35 mph.
“Some of the dangers with golf carts is that they are a slower moving vehicle, so people need to pay a little bit more attention,” said Sean Morgan, the owner of Morgan’s Oasis Golf Carts. “When you’re crossing a roadway you’re not going to get across the roadway per se as fast as what your car would.”
Additionally, golf carts are only allowed to drive during the daylight hours and are only supposed to be driven up to two miles from where they are primarily kept.
Golf carts operating in permitted areas must be equipped with both headlamps and tail lamps, side reflectors, rear view mirrors and a parking brake in order to meet the safety requirements codified in the Texas Transportation Code and further defined by the city.
If golf carts are intended to be driven within the scope of the city’s designated driving areas then license plates, which are available through the Comal County Tax Assessor Collector’s Office, are required. What’s more, all golf carts, no matter where they are being driven, must be insured.
Penalties for breaking any of these laws in addition to others outlined by the city can include fines anywhere from $100 to $500 based on the infraction and any previous violations.
“We encourage any resident or visitor that plans to drive a golf cart or neighborhood vehicle to thoroughly read the rules and requirements for those vehicles,” New Braunfels Police Chief Keith Lane said. “Those requirements are for everyone’s safety, so please make sure to follow the rules and have the proper equipment installed.”
However, once people understand and are aware of the rules and regulations for owning or operating a golf cart it can be a fun and exciting way to experience New Braunfels, according to golf cart outfitter Morgan.
“A lot of people are using it to get around downtown, to the Comal and Guadalupe Rivers, Schlitterbahn, Landa Park and they also go up to Gruene,” Morgan said. “(People) just flat out enjoy being outdoors, and having the accessibility to just take a day to cruise downtown and not be in a rush and just enjoy the outdoors.”
New Braunfels’ golf cart outfitters began noticing a spike in sales of the slow moving vehicle among locals during COVID-19 with many just using it around their neighborhoods instead of getting around by car.
“I think (COVID-19) was a big start to the golf cart industry (because) people weren’t allowed to go out and see people and they weren’t allowed to go places,” Morgan said. “The one thing they could do to get out and be in the fresh air was to get a golf cart and go drive through the neighborhood, go drive around downtown and really just cruise.”
And according to the golf cart dealer, the demand for renting or ownership of carts has not stopped or slowed since.
It has been the same for fellow golf cart outfitter Ethan Manley, who is having trouble keeping them in stock. Manley, the owner of New Braunfels Golf Carts, is selling the carts before they even arrive at the business’ doorstep — and nine out of 10 people shopping for them are using them for non-golfing purposes.
“People see it as if it kind of benefits their day to day life,” Manley said. “It’s between having fun and getting some joy out of just being outside and being outdoors. It’s just an easy and fun way to hop in the cart (go somewhere in the neighborhood) and then (go) right back home.”
To view the map of golf cart safe areas or to access a full list of the city’s rules and regulations pertaining to the ownership and operation of golf carts or other slow moving vehicles please visit https://www.nbtexas.org/3229/Golf-Carts-Neighborhood-Vehicles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.