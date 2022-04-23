Democratic gubernatorial nominee Beto O’Rourke spoke to nearly 400 of the party faithful at a private home just outside of New Braunfels Saturday afternoon, reminding them of who they are and the values they’re supporting in the Nov. 8 general election.
The candidate lambasted his opponent, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, and the Republican state legislature for suppressing voter participation, abortion rights, medical care, and more during a 45-minute attack and Q-and-A during a 1½-hour town hall that almost didn’t happen.
Four Canyon Lake locations, some facing threats of retaliation, turned down hosting O’Rourke’s appearance within 36 hours before announcing Saturday’s location on Friday. One said the threats were indicative of life as a Democrat in Comal County.
“(What) happened to this campaign was typical of what we face here in the county,” he said. “But voting comes first. After that, the next most important thing is to help us get this thing fixed from the ground-level on up. Get involved at the precinct level, contact precinct chairs and form your committees — let’s let Democrats exist in Comal County again.”
“It’s important that (both parties) can express their points of view.”
O’Rourke said gatherings such as Saturday’s and those throughout West Texas and other deep red parts of the state have brought out the same kind of enthusiasm.
“Some don’t want to get their hearts broken and hopes dashed again in Comal County (which has not elected a Democrat to local office since the early 1990s) but this year can be different,” he said. “Show them that there are more than us than they ever knew.
“That gives them the courage to put signs in their yards and get out to knock on doors — and to vote — which is what it’s about at the end of the day.”
The event was co-hosted by the Democratic Women of Comal County, which is hosting the Robbi and Dan Boone Dinner, which annually honors the memories of both late county party leaders, at Gruene Events Center next Saturday, April 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.