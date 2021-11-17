New Braunfels police and fire units responded to vehicle accidents Tuesday night and Wednesday afternoon, with neither resulting in serious injuries.
Two of Interstate 35’s four southbound main lanes were closed just before 1 p.m. after a red pickup truck tried to change lanes and struck a Jeep, causing the Jeep to rollover, said David Ferguson, city communications coordinator.
The accident occurred at mile marker 187, across from the Pizza Hut and just before the Seguin Avenue/Farm-to-Market Road 725 exit. Both lanes reopened 40 minutes later, Ferguson said, adding there were no injuries.
A collision involving a Ford F-150 pickup truck and a Ford Mustang front of the Burger King at the corner of South Seguin and Kuehler avenues at 9:31 p.m. Tuesday resulted in one minor injury.
Ferguson said the two drivers were both males from New Braunfels, one 18 and the other 39, but the preliminary report didn’t indicate who was driving which vehicle, nor the person treated for a hand injury at the scene.
