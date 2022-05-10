Preparing to introduce a new proposed rate plan in 2023, the New Braunfels Utilities Board of Trustees has appointed an 18-member Rate Advisory Committee and commissioned a consultant to conduct a study in what utility officials say “would help ensure NBU maintains fair and equitable rates based on the cost of providing service to its residential, commercial and industrial customer classes.”
In April 2023, NBU officials plan to go before the New Braunfels City Council to propose a new rate plan “to continue to meet the growing demands of providing essential services to our community.”
City Council members approved the current three-year rate plan in October 2020.
To help determine the total costs of providing service to customers and equitably allocate those costs to each customer class, the NBU Board of Trustees commissioned a consultant to complete a cost of service study.
Fort Worth-based Freese and Nichols will serve as the lead consultant performing the water and wastewater cost of service study, while Richardson-based New Gen Strategies and Solutions will be the sub-consultant performing the electric cost of service study.
The consultants will work with teams across NBU to complete the comprehensive water, wastewater and electric cost of service study.
While consultants develop the cost of service study, NBU teams will work with the utility’s Rate Advisory Committee to share data to assist committee members in analyzing rate design alternatives for recommendations to the NBU Board of Trustees.
The Rate Advisory Committee will facilitate the flow of ideas and concerns from the community to NBU staff and the trustees.
New Braunfels Utilities Rate Advisory Committee comprises members selected throughout NBU’s service territory.
New Braunfels City Council nominated seven members. New Braunfels Utilities chose the remaining 11 members to represent all customer classes, including health care, recreational, seasonal, tourism, manufacturing, large retail, small business, school district, nonprofit/affordable housing, developer/builder and multifamily residential customers.
Members of the 2022-2023 NBU Rate Advisory Committee include Chair Les Shephard, mayoral nomination; Stuart Blythin, District 1 nomination; Vice-chair Justin Meadows, District 2 nomination; Mark Hampton, District 3 nomination; Michael Patrick Harrington, District 4 nomination; Bobby Avary, District 5 nomination; and Stuart Hansmann, District 6 nomination.
Members nominated by the NBU Board of Trustees include Kate Gideon, David Glazener, Darren Hill, Alice Jewell, Alan Luke, Chip Mills, Jonathan Packer, Ian Perez, Jimmy Rabon, Cade Smith and Chris Snider.
“The process for setting utility rates needs to be transparent and open to all,” said NBU Chief Executive Officer Ian Taylor. “We have an opportunity through this process to make sure our community-owned utilities are affordable while ensuring the safety and resiliency of our water supply, protecting the quality of our rivers and streams, and maintaining best in class electric reliability.”
The Rate Advisory Committee will hold about five to six meetings throughout the 2022-2023 cost of service study period, with its first meeting expected this month.
The meetings will be open to the public and posted in accordance with the Texas Open Meetings Act at nbutexas.com/rate-advisory-committee.
The committee will serve until the study is completed in March 2023. NBU officials expect to present the new rate design structure to the City Council in April 2023.
“The NBU Board of Trustees is looking forward to working with NBU leadership and the Rate Advisory Committee members over the next few months,” said NBU Board of Trustees President Judith Hoffmann. “This is a process of transparency and will ensure we hear recommendations of our community’s rate-paying customers. Customer feedback to the NBU’s Board of Trustees is a very important step in the process of setting the next three-year rate plan while safeguarding the sustainability of essential services for generations to come.”
