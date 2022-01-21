New Braunfels City Council members on Monday are expected to take up the second and final reading of a measure that would allow the development of multiple dwelling units in a townhouse-style configuration on Goodwin Lane.
The applicant, Keystone National Group, is requesting a rezoning of the 27.4-acre property situated northwest of the Goodwin Lane and Aspen Waters intersection to “C-1A SUP” to allow the development with a site plan and development standards similar to those of the “R-3L” Multifamily Low-Density District.
The proposed development would include several clustered residential dwelling units — maximum of 10 units per building — at a maximum density of 12 units per acre on a single large lot.
This style of single-family residential is a new housing trend, according to city officials. However, the city’s zoning ordinance does not have an appropriate term or category for it, prompting the applicants to request a Type 2 special use permit that requires a specific site plan and customized development standards.
The city’s current zoning ordinance defines townhouse as “a single-family dwelling unit on an individual lot which is one of a series of dwelling units having one or two common side walls with the other units in the series.”
Council members unanimously approved the first reading of the requested rezoning ordinance with a special use permit during their Jan. 10 meeting.
Monday’s meeting will also include time for residents to address the council on issues and items of concern not on the agenda. A full agenda is available at www.nbtexas.org.
The council session begins at 6 p.m. Monday in the council chambers at New Braunfels City Hall, 550 Landa St. The meeting will be televised live on Spectrum government access channel 21, AT&T access channel 99, and live-streamed at the city website, www.nbtexas.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.