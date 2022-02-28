It’s that time of year again — the time when the youth of Comal County show off their best sheep, heifers, goats and many more in the hopes of winning and earning big.
That’s right — it’s the Comal County Junior Livestock Show.
For the second year in a row the Junior Livestock Show will be held over five days rather than its typical 3-day run. This year’s show begins Monday, Feb. 28, and ends on Friday, March 4 before the Saturday auction.
Drawing on its previous COVID-19 model, the longer show will allow 460 participants the necessary space to groom and prepare the over 800 animals appearing in the competition this year.
“They’re always so cramped together trying to do all this,” Comal County Junior Livestock Association President Carl Plant said. “They enjoyed it because there was so much more room and more relaxed.”
In keeping up with a few new practices implemented during the pandemic, the show will also be streamed live on Facebook for friends and families around the country to see, Plant said.
“They’re paying (off) their time for all the time they’ve had all year long trying to get that animal perfect,” Plant said. “The grandparents want to see that and the parents want to see it, and the family want to see that.”
The show hosted at the Comal County Fairgrounds kicked off with the judges handling out blue, red and white ribbons to several different classes of lambs early Monday afternoon — and for many participants it is a family tradition.
Brothers Ryan, 12, and Aiden, 10, Frederick have been showing lambs together for two years and were inspired to compete by their mother, who showed lambs when she was in high school.
“It’s competitive,” Ryan Frederick said. “It’s (also) fun to work with them.”
Also showing off lambs at Monday’s competition were 13-year-old Reese Arellano and her older brother. This was Arellano’s first year presenting at the Comal County Junior Livestock Show after a slightly disappointing show in San Antonio.
“It’s a family affair and we love it,” Jennifer Arellano, the kids’ mother said. “It has taught the kids a lot and the memories we’ve made are worth it.”
The Comal County Junior Livestock Show hosted at the Comal County Fairgrounds will show goats and rabbits on Tuesday, broilers and turkeys on Wednesday, swine on Thursday, and steers and heifers on Friday. The annual auction takes place on Saturday, March 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.