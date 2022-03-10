A routine candidate forum at a respected New Braunfels venue last month turned into another incident that fanned the flames of political discontent many don’t welcome in Comal County.
Democratic District 73 Texas House candidate Justin Calhoun claimed to be the target of a non-physical homophobic attack prior to the Feb. 7 noon-time event at the Brauntex Performing Arts Theatre.
It’s been a month since Calhoun claimed another man in the venue’s bathroom called him “Democrat f**got” before he found some of his campaign materials next to a trash can. Then when he went to his car to retrieve extra materials, he found his vehicle partially blocked. “As I was leaving to go outside, I looked for my campaign materials and none of them were where they were supposed to be,” he said. “I leaned over and saw my business cards in the trash can and my signs were lying on their side next to the trash.
“I went outside to cool my head and that’s when I saw my car,” he said. “It looked like they intended to block (my) access to my car because the truck was parked well into my parking spot with absolutely no need to be parked like that.”
Calhoun drives a Dodge Dart; he said the other vehicle was a large white pickup truck parked at an angle that made it nearly impossible to access his car on the driver’s side.
“After everything else that happened, what else am I supposed to think, considering half of his truck was into my parking spot?” he said. “There was more than enough space for that person to park properly in (their) spot.”
It was then he decided to leave.
“I’m military, and those kinds of situations can escalate very quickly — I’ve seen it happen,” he said. “I wanted to get out of there. I did not feel safe being there and I told the staff what had taken place and said I was not going to take part (in the forum) and then I left.”
Initial reaction
Calhoun withdrew right before the event began, featuring mostly Republican candidates for local and state positions in the March 1 party primary.
“I called a few people from my campaign strategy team and asked them if they thought it was appropriate for me to leave and asked what I should do. They said to tell them what happened, that I didn’t feel comfortable, apologize not being able to stay and then I left.
Apologies later came from the Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership New Braunfels alumni group, which hosted the event, and Brauntex officials.
“I regret (the name-calling) to one candidate in particular,” said Jonathan Packer, Chamber executive director, who called Calhoun the next day. “I will say there was a positive atmosphere for the vast majority of candidates, which is what we try to have for these events.”
Chamber and Brauntex representatives asked him to file a police report.
“Frankly I wasn’t thinking of filing a report,” he said. “No one physically assaulted me and I didn’t know what (the police) would do or even if I had any grounds to file a report. So I didn’t think I needed to do anything.
“There was a police officer who was right next to the staffer while I was talking with her,” he said. “If he thought something needed to be done, he could have said something. But he didn’t say anything.”
Calhoun said he also suspected he had too little information.
“What was I going to make a report on?” he asked. “I didn’t know who the person was. I was maybe $30 in campaign materials, if that. None of that is chargeable – what is the guy going to get? Either he’ll be told to move, the car or get a parking ticket.”
The investigation
Packer wasn’t there, nor was Cheryl Fisher, Brauntex executive director, who began probing.
“At no time did the Leadership NB and Brauntex Theatre representatives present in the lobby observe any materials thrown on the floor or in or near trash cans,” she said. “When my staffer shared their interaction with the candidate to me, I reached out to the candidate that day by email to ask if he could identify the person who made the comment to him.
“I stated we wished he had identified the person to us at the time, as we would have dealt with the issue immediately and ejected that individual.”
Fisher said Calhoun described the verbal assailant as a “young man with brown hair,” and suggested “someone” had removed some of his materials and thrown them in the trash, and “someone” purposely tried to block his car in the parking lot.
Fisher said she turned over all video to police the following day.
“NBPD requested to obtain any camera footage we had of the parking lot and that footage was turned over to the police department,” she said, adding they also obtained statements “from me and my staff member.”
“We believe on that day the Brauntex Theatre provided, and will continue to provide, a safe and welcoming place in the community for ALL individuals to safely share their opinions and viewpoints that are meant for a public forum,” Fisher said.
No witnesses have collaborated Calhoun’s account of the 10-minute sequence of events. Nor did he speak with the New Braunfels Police Department officer serving as event security. He didn’t file an incident report, yet police interviewed several people and reviewed surveillance video – all indicated no crime had taken place.
“Yes, there was a police officer on site, one who was hired to do security for that event,” said David Ferguson, city communications coordinator. “That officer was never approached by anybody about any incident happening during that event.
“However, due to the nature of claims posted on social media, police did some proactive investigation, which included looking at some of the surveillance video from the Brauntex and conducting interviews.
“There was no evidence that a crime had been committed, therefore no further investigation was needed. Part of that was that the claimant had been offered to speak with an officer while he was still at the event, and again, to date, no report has been filed.”
Calhoun issued a statement saying the incident continued a local campaign to intimidate local Democratic voters and political groups. He recalled the shovel-wielding woman who damaged the door at party headquarters overnight on Jan. 11 and the harassment of a Biden-Harris presidential campaign bus as it drove through New Braunfels on its way to Austin the previous September.
“This attempt to discourage other Democrats and me across the state from running will not work,” he said. “The emerging pattern of intimidation targeting Democratic candidates and groups in rural Texas is the symptom of a larger problem of hatred and division in our political system.”
Reporting and reaction
The Herald-Zeitung reported the incident on Feb. 9.
Readers visited the newspaper and wrote comments and letters speculating on exactly what happened. Some claimed Calhoun, unopposed in the Democratic primary, fabricated the happenings to gain sympathy. Some claimed he feared filing a false police report, which is a Class B misdemeanor punishable by 180 days in jail and a $2,000 fine.
“I don’t know what people are so upset. I’m not attacking the Chamber or anybody,” Calhoun said. “It was just one or two people who were not acting respectful – and that was that.”
Calhoun was among 27 LGBTQ+ candidates statewide who won nominations in the March 1 primaries, with another five moving on to May 24 runoffs, according to the LGBTQ Victory Fund. It broke the previous record of 18, set in 2020.
Sue Piner, Comal County Republican Chair, said she was disappointed to hear of Calhoun’s reported incident, but added many in her party were accused of things since unproven – such as the woman arrested and charged with damaging the Democratic headquarters.
Piner’s neighbors, Roy and Fran Hargrove, held a Feb. 18 social gathering for Calhoun.
“We feel that the community should have a time to meet him also to express outrage and show the respect he deserves,” Fran Hargrove said. “Civil discourse is always a path within our democracy but bullying and intimidation have no place. With this thought we hope (this event) might show that this community has a different side than the entire negative that has been expressed in the past and continues today.”
Piner lauded the “meet-and-greet for the young man who was unfairly treated at the Leadership Candidate Forum. I am asking Fran and others to resist judging hundreds of people based on the actions of one.”
Piner said “adding fuel to the fire was the additional mention of the Biden Bus and the Shovel attack. We looked up the voting record of the shovel woman. She is not politically active at all.”
While Piner didn’t attend the two-hour welcome at her neighbor’s, she said she thought the event served to “bring peace and rational consideration to the forefront.”
Calhoun was joined by his husband at the event.
“They reached out to me to give me an opportunity to meet with other voters at a nonpartisan location,” said “It was a nice time.
“I understand our political climate right now. My intent is not to blame anybody or anything. It was to advocate for some decorum and respect for people. It doesn’t matter their political party – Democrat or Republican, I don’t care.
“Right now, we need to focus on the issues and respect each other even though we have differences. We need to act like the way Comal County is supposed to be – a friendly, caring community. We need to do that continuing forward – we just need to remain respectful of each other.”
