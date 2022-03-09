A lack of sufficient rainfall in recent months causing a noticeable drop in water level in the Edwards Aquifer has prompted New Braunfels Utilities officials to announce Stage 1 drought conditions for water customers, in effect starting Thursday.
Drought restrictions are triggered by the average 10-day water level of the Edwards Aquifer. According to NBU, the J-17 well hit 660 feet on Wednesday, triggering the first stage of drought watering restrictions.
New Braunfels and the surrounding community had enjoyed non-drought water status since Nov. 1.
“The New Braunfels Water Conservation and Drought Management Plan outlines that New Braunfels Utilities put in place measures that are designed to help preserve this natural resource,” said Melissa Krause, NBU’s chief strategic communications and security officer. “For this reason, NBU, along with neighboring water providers, promotes year-round conservation.”
While under the first stage of water restrictions, the schedule for the use of a sprinkler or irrigation system is limited to one day a week by addresses, with addresses ending 0 or 1 having Monday, 2 or 3 having Tuesday, 4 or 5 having Wednesday, 6 or 7 having Thursday and 8 or 9 on Friday.
Customers can use a hand-held hose, bucket, soaker hose or drip irrigation system on any day at any time during Stage 1.
Use of a sprinkler or irrigation system is not permitted on the weekends during stages 1, 2 or 3.
New Braunfels National Airport has received 2.52 inches of precipitation so far this year, 2.17 inches below average. The airport has only received two hundreds of an inch of precipitation so far in March. The average precipitation amount month to date is 0.81 inches.
A chance of rainfall is in the National Weather Service forecast for New Braunfels for Thursday evening and Friday.
With spring gardening around the corner and Stage 1 in effect, Krause said NBU offers some xeriscaping ideas and money-saving conservation rebates online at nbutexas.com, all designed to help water customers.
Additionally, NBU offers a variety of tools to help customers manage costs and save money, also found online.
To keep track of the latest watering stage and pertinent information, visit nbutexas.com/current-water-restriction-status, facebook.com/newbraunfelsutilities, or call the NBU water hotline at 830-608-8925.
