In an example of compromise between a landowner, neighbors and city officials, New Braunfels City Council members last week unanimously gave initial approval to a proposed rezoning request that changes the zoning of a 5.25-acre property on the 400 block of Engle Road from “APD” Agriculture/Predevelopment District to “C-1A” Neighborhood Business District.
The applicant, Lauren Newsom, originally requested to rezone the property to “MU-B” High-Intensity Mixed-Use District to facilitate a future sale but later amended the request to “C-1A” Neighborhood Business District after pushback from neighboring residents and a recommendation from the city’s Planning Commission to change the zoning to “C-1B” General Business District.
Jean Drew, the city’s planning and development services assistant director, told council members that when the city sent notices to neighbors within 200 feet of the property about the proposed MU-B rezoning, landowners representing more than 20% of those neighboring properties expressed opposition, which would have required a supermajority of council members to approve the measure.
Drew then added that “with the mailed notice and the notifications to the property owners for C-1A, we now have less than 20% — we have approximately 2% of the neighbors within 200 feet in opposition, so we no longer have a supermajority case for this.”
C-1A is intended to provide for office, business and professional services, as well as light retail and commercial uses to serve adjacent neighborhoods. No major shopping or office centers are allowed in this district, nor are uses that are generally noxious or offensive.
Newsom told council members that she appreciated the recommendation from neighbors to rezone the property to C1-A.
“I think it’s a great fit so that the land around, if it is developed, will be protected for the future,” she said. “As hard as it is, I think it’s going to be a really good thing for the city of New Braunfels and my family as well.”
Council members then thanked Newsom and neighboring property owners for working together “to come up with a solution that works for everybody.”
A second reading on the rezoning request is slated for Feb. 28.
In other action during the Feb. 14 meeting, council members:
• Appointed Stanley Laskowski to an at-large position on the Bond Advisory Committee.
• Appointed Kristy Sigman to the Community Development Advisory Committee as the city resident representative for an unexpired term ending Nov. 30, 2023.
• Canceled the City Council meeting on Dec. 26.
• Approved of a budget amendment within the fiscal year 2022 equipment replacement fund.
• Approved the issuance of an invitation for competitive sealed proposals for a fiber optic cable construction project.
• Approved a $168,490 contract with H20Partners for roadway asset inventory services, which include assessing Pavement Condition Index for city streets based on type, severity and extent of distress per standards.
• Approved a resolution adopting the second amendment to the contract between the New Braunfels Economic Development Corporation and HD Supply Facilities Maintenance, Ltd.
• Approved the first reading of an ordinance restricting parking on portions of Huisache Avenue south of Business 35/Elliot Knox Boulevard.
• Approved the second and final reading of an ordinance ordering a regular election on May 7 for regular city officers and establishing early voting locations and polling places.
• Approved the second and final reading of a proposed rezoning at 4755 S. IH 35 from “APD” Agricultural/Pre-Development District and “M-1” Light Industrial District to “M-1A” Light Industrial District.
• Approved the second and final reading of an ordinance regarding a proposed rezoning and special use permit request to allow four dwelling units where the zoning district allows a maximum of two, in the “R-2 AH” Single-Family and Two-Family Airport Hazard Overlay District, at 222 Alves Lane.
• Approved the second and final reading of an ordinance amending Chapter 86 “Parks and Recreation,” Article III “Landa Park Golf Course Advisory Board” and approving by-laws for the board.
• Approved the second and final reading of an ordinance amending Chapter 138, Article VI, to modify the water recreation shuttle permit renewal process and move the application process from the City Secretary’s Office to the River Operations Division.
• Approved the second and final reading of an ordinance amending Chapter 86 Articles V and VI of the City of New Braunfels Code of Ordinances to clarify the definition of a holiday and river outfitter and current operational practices with river management fee wristbands and reporting.
• Following a closed executive session, voted to raise City Manager Robert Camareno’s salary to $267,582.
