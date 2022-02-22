Get ready for some weather whiplash.
After pleasant, spring-like early week temperatures, a strong cold front moves through the area early Wednesday, bringing cold and well below normal temperatures and chances of precipitation through Sunday morning.
Temperatures will fall during the day Wednesday about 30 to 45 degrees colder by 5 p.m. than 24 hours prior as arctic air spills into the region. Expect the temperatures to plunge into the low 40s by 5 p.m.
Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible across eastern areas of the area on Wednesday. Then, periods of light rain are expected Wednesday through early Sunday.
There is a potential for a wintry mix of freezing rain or sleet during the nighttime into morning hours Wednesday night through Saturday, mainly across the Edwards Plateau and Hill Country into Central Texas, though possibly as far south as U.S. Highway 90.
“I think it will be warm enough to keep it all liquid, so just a cold rain for (Wednesday in New Braunfels),” said Eric Platt, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in New Braunfels. “As we head into (Wednesday) night and into Thursday morning, in a few spots, especially west of New Braunfels, it might get close to where we pick up some light freezing drizzle or light freezing rain, but temperatures are going to be what drives this event. Right now, we’re keeping the freezing temperatures out of New Braunfels proper, but not too far to the west, we could see some temperatures drop to near freezing.”
As of now, no major impacts are expected. However, according to Platt, minor impacts may become possible.
“If anything does fall, it would most likely just be an impact on perhaps elevated roadways or exposed metal surfaces,” Platt said. “It probably will not affect the main roads, especially as warm as we were (on Tuesday).
Expect high temperatures in New Braunfels to only reach around 50 degrees Thursday and the mid-40s Friday. Low temperatures will dip into the mid-30s on Wednesday night and Thursday night and the upper 30s Friday night.
Platt said temperatures would stay chilly on Saturday, with high temperatures reaching the upper 40s with a chance of rain.
Residents should continue to check the forecast over the coming days for updates on possibly colder temperatures and potential impacts from the wintry mix.
Fair skies and warmer temperatures return on Sunday, with higher temperatures around 60.
“We might salvage Sunday,” Platt said. “Saturday is looking pretty gloomy. An arctic front moving down here is not anything usual. In mid-February, we can still get these types of fronts moving down. It’s not anything out of the ordinary.”
