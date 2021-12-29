Some road closures to accommodate work on the New Braunfels Utilities’ Castell Avenue water line project will continue through the holiday weekend and into the new year.
According to NBU, the project will provide an additional 24-inch transmission mainline needed to send water from downtown New Braunfels to the County Line ground storage tank and surrounding areas and replace aging water and sewer lines.
The project is separated into two bid packages, east and west.
Scheduled traffic impacts in the west portion of the project include:
• Zink Street from Seguin Street to Market Avenue — road closure with a detour through January.
• Market Avenue from Zink Street to Meusebach Street — work on 12-inch sewer main replacement through January.
No weekend work will be allowed in the downtown areas and sidewalks are to remain open, to the extent possible, for pedestrian traffic. Service connections from the water and wastewater lines to each individual business will be completed between Monday and Thursday between 2-6 a.m. to minimize the impacts of service outages.
Work on the west portion of the project began in April, with an estimated completion date of August, weather permitting.
Elizabeth Avenue from Torrey Street to Hinman Island will remain closed through the end of February 2022, as NBU contractors continue work on the water line project. Crews are expected to complete the installation of the
waterline along Zink street in mid-January and resume construction work from the Union Pacific Railroad down to Torrey Street. This area of the project is expected to wrap up by the end of February.
Spiess Construction Company is the contractor performing the construction for this part of the 24-inch water line project.
In addition, according to city officials, Elizabeth Avenue and Hinman Island Drive from Landa Park Drive to Liberty Street are expected to be open by roughly the end of January or early February.
That project consists of realigning Elizabeth Street and the parking area to improve parking accessibility and intersection navigation.
The section of Elizabeth Avenue from Torrey Street to Hinman Island Drive will be closed for a longer period of time, city officials said.
Scheduled traffic impacts in the east portion of the project include
• Castell Avenue from San Antonio Street to West Coll Street until Jan. 11.
• Castell Avenue from West Coll Street to Garden Street — two-way traffic through Thursday.
• Castell Avenue from Garden Street to Butcher Street — two-way traffic through Thursday.
Work on the east portion of the project began in May, with an estimated completion date of November 2022.
D. Guerra Construction Company is the contractor performing the construction for this part of the 24-inch water line project.
Schedules are subject to change.
“Additional road closures may still be required periodically,” said Melissa C. Krause, NBU’s chief communications and strategy officer. “These closures will be coordinated with the city as needed.”
The projects serve as part of NBU’s more than 122 capital improvement projects for fiscal years 2021 through 2025. NBU has budgeted $14.7 million to upgrade the existing water and sewer infrastructure to ensure regulatory compliance, provide essential services and serve future growth.
New Braunfels Utilities will provide up-to-date traffic impacts for these projects at nbutexas.com/current-construction-impacts-and-road-closures and its Facebook and Twitter social media channels.
