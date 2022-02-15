The trial of a New Braunfels man accused of running over two women with his pickup truck in a hotel parking lot before biting and threatening officers trying to arrest him began in earnest on Tuesday.
A jury panel of nine men and five women, including two alternates, seated late Monday in Judge Dib Waldrip’s 433rd District Court, began hearing testimony in the trial of Adrian Garza Jr., now 23, who is facing six felony counts stemming from an incident in the early morning hours of June 1, 2020.
On Tuesday, New Braunfels Police Department officers testified to attending the injured women following the alleged hit-and-run in the parking lot of the Howard Johnson’s in the 1100 block of Oasis Street around 1:06 a.m.
Criminal District Attorney Jennifer Tharp, defense attorney Glen Peterson and their assistants quizzed attending officers on surveillance video that showed the two females walking a dog before they were encountered by a driver in a dark-colored Dodge Ram pickup truck. At the time police said the women, both from Corpus Christi, had accused the driver of nearly hitting their dog before the driver put his truck in reverse and intentionally ran over one of them then shifted into drive before trying to sideswipe the other woman.
The women and other witnesses at the scene provided police with a description of the heavily-tattooed driver and the truck.
Another NBPD officer spotted the truck on Walnut Avenue and began a traffic stop in the 600 block of Creek Avenue. As he was being taken into custody, police said Garza bit one NBPD officer and spat in the face of another officer.
Police said the alleged victims, one 30 and the other 43, were taken by New Braunfels Fire Department ground EMS to a San Antonio hospital, where the younger woman was treated for serious but non-life threatening injuries and the elder woman for minor injuries.
Garza was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, leaving the scene of an accident involving serious bodily injury and assault against a police officer. The grand jury indictment, handed up Jan. 6, 2021, added charges of harassment of a public servant and retaliation — against two other NBPD officers.
Garza was released from Comal County Jail on June 23, 2020. It was not immediately clear Tuesday where he has been since his indictments, which carry bonds totaling $72,500.
Officials expect the trial to last until at least Thursday. Convictions on each second-degree felony charge carry between 2 and 20 years in prison and convictions on each third-degree charge carry terms of between 2 and 10 years, with fines on each charge totaling up to $10,000.
