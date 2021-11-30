Comal County health officials reported two additional COVID-19 fatalities on Tuesday, raising the death toll to 467 since the pandemic’s March 2020 arrival.
Officials confirmed the deaths of a New Braunfels man in his 70s on Nov. 16 at a local hospital and a Spring Branch man in his 80s on Nov. 22 at a San Antonio hospital.
The county reported 36 new cases Tuesday, bringing the total number of virus cases to 20,213.
Meanwhile, the COVID-19 patient population in Comal County’s hospitals remains relatively low.
Hospitals reported caring for 12 COVID-19 patients on Tuesday, three fewer than the previous day, with three in intensive care and two on ventilators. According to county health officials, 100% of those patients were unvaccinated.
Not all patients hospitalized in Comal County are necessarily county residents.
Mark Bernard, CEO for Resolute Health Hospital in New Braunfels, said the number of patients under the facility’s care for the virus has been in the single digits for several weeks.
“There’s just a handful of patients,” Bernard said. “It’s pretty rare that we see a person who is intubated in the ICU. We may have four patients and one in the ICU, but it’s pretty rare that they’re intubated. As you would expect, primarily, these patients are unvaccinated. We occasionally have a patient that’s vaccinated for COVID, but that’s pretty rare.”
Doctors use an intubation process to pass an endotracheal tube down through the mouth and into the windpipe, also called the trachea, then connect it to a ventilator to assist the patient in breathing.
Bernard added that it’s too soon to see whether a post-Thanksgiving surge will occur or if the newly discovered omicron variant of the virus will cause an increase of patients here. The omicron variant of COVID-19 was first identified in South Africa. No cases linking to the variant have been identified in the United States so far.
Much remains unknown about the new variant, including how contagious it might be, but a World Health Organization official said Tuesday that there could soon be a steep rise in infections in parts of southern Africa.
Back here at home, the regional hospitalization rate, which covers the 22-county area that includes both Comal and Guadalupe counties, stood at 3% on Tuesday.
According to state data, 68.28% of Comal County residents eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine have had at least one shot as of Tuesday, with 60.3% of those fully vaccinated. The rates in neighboring Guadalupe County, which has a portion of the city of New Braunfels in it, stood at 61.32% and 54.07%, respectively.
The statewide rates stand at 68.79% and 58.94%, respectively.
A total of 35.6 million doses have been administered statewide, including booster shots. So far, 2.6 million people have received booster shots.
The county’s health department administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for those 18 and older and Pfizer vaccine for anyone five years and older by appointment. The health department is also offering COVID-19 booster vaccines to eligible residents by appointment. Appointments can be made by calling 830-221-1150.
To find other locations where vaccines are available for both adults and children, the CDC has set up a national vaccine finder to search by zip code at www.vaccines.gov.
The Texas Tribune and the Associated Press contributed to this story.
