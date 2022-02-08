aces for District 73 Texas House, 207th District Court justice, County Court at-Law No. 1 and Precinct 4 justice of the peace tallied the most campaign contributions and expenditures among locals in competitive March 1 Republican primary races.
D73 House/D25 Senate
The Herald-Zeitung’s review indicated GOP District 73 House hopefuls Barron Casteel of New Braunfels and Carrie Isaac of Dripping Springs outrunning the field, with Casteel edging out Isaac in contributions and cash on hand.
Isaac reported contributions of $129,428, expenditures totaling $45,180 with $87,161 cash on hand during the last reporting period. She also carried over $22,900 from a previous campaign. Casteel reported $168,418 in funds raised last period, $44,057 in expenditures and $117,567 in cash on hand.
Also vying for the Republican nomination, George Green of New Braunfels reported $635 in contributions, $5,486 in expenditures and $2,500 cash on hand, with a $2,500 outstanding loan.
Justin Calhoun, the lone Democratic candidate from New Braunfels, reported contributions of $4,888 expenditures of $3,239 and $609 in cash on hand, with $700 in outstanding loans.
Donna Campbell, District 25 Texas Senate GOP incumbent from New Braunfels, listed personal campaign expenditures totaling just $1,901. However, her political action committee, Friends of Donna Campbell, listed $115,224 in contributions, $106,730 in expenditures and $1,104,602 in available cash.
Opposing Campbell in the primary is Channon Cain of Lakeway. His PAC, Texans for Channon Cain, reported contributions of $935; expenditures totaling $15,329 and $25,000 in outstanding loans with $3,665 cash on hand. The lone Democratic candidate, Robert Walsh of San Antonio, listed $482 in expenditures and $48 in contributions.
207th District Court
Tracie Wright-Reneau’s $13,220 in contributions for the July-December period was tops among candidates seeking to succeed outgoing Judge Jack Robison. Wright-Reneau, of New Braunfels, listed expenditures of $9,756, and $11,210 in cash on hand.
Charmaine Wilde of San Marcos listed $5,630 in contributions, $4,914 in expenditures, and no cash on hand, while Mark Cusack of Wimberley reported $750 in contributions, $2,923 in expenditures, $2,000 in loans and $77 cash on hand. George Carroll of New Braunfels listed contributions of $2,750, expenditures of $9,742 and $2,210 cash on hand, with $3,500 in outstanding loans.
Court at-Law No. 1
Incumbent Randy Gray reported $5,540 in contributions, $1,077 in expenditures and $5,479 in cash on hand. Gray had $621 in expenditures from personal funds, $321 by credit card and $134 in political expenses paid through contributions. Challenger Marilee Hazel raised $15,628 and had expenditures of $14,050, offset by $8,352 in personal funds, and $2,458 in cash on hand.
Precinct 4 JP
In the race to succeed retiring longtime Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Jennifer Saunders, Mike Britt of New Braunfels raised $11,500 for the period, with expenses of $8,922, leaving $2,578 in cash on hand. Contributions included five donations of $1,000, three of $500 and two totaling $750.
Ashley Evans of New Braunfels reported $5,497 from 17 donors that included $5,429 raised during the period. Evans had $3,881 in expenditures, with $3,025 spent from contributions and $856 spent through personal funds. She has $3,103 in cash on hand, with $750 in outstanding loans and $4,022 in unitemized, unpaid incurred obligations.
Report deadlines
Campaign finance reports required by the Texas Ethics Commission, covering donations and expenses received between July 1 and Dec. 31, 2021 were due Jan. 18. The state’s campaign finance law, outlined in Title 15 of the Texas Election Code, requires periodic reports up to and shortly after primary and runoff elections.
Cynthia Jaqua, county elections administrator, said initial reports listed names and addresses of campaign treasurers, with some filing supplemental reports that indicate intent to limit campaign donations and expenditures to $930 or less.
Financial reports are also required on the 30th and eighth days before the primary, with final reports due following the primary or May runoff.
The early voting period begins Monday, Feb. 14 and ends Friday, Feb. 25. Runoff elections, if needed, will be held Saturday, May 21.
