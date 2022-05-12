A Comal County jury deliberated just under two hours before finding a former Comal Independent School District administrator guilty of theft of district property over a two-year period more than a dozen years ago.
After considering closing attorney arguments in the guilt or innocence phase of the trial for Thomas Joseph Bloxham, 55, jurors found him guilty of theft of property valued between $20,000 and $100,000 by a public servant in Judge Bruce Boyer’s 22nd District Court.
Only circumstantial evidence tied Bloxham to misdirecting district funds, property and materials associated with the district’s 2008 bond projects in a continuing criminal enterprise between April 10, 2010 and Oct. 9, 2012.
“Justice was served in the jury’s swift guilty verdict in the case against Thomas Bloxham,” Criminal District Attorney Jennifer Tharp said. “Kudos to Chief Civil Prosecutor Jessica Frazier, Investigator Martin Bautista and Victim Advocate Dana Leopold and Felony Clerk Sarah Henrie for their hard work and countless hours spent on preparing and trying this complex case.”
Convictions on theft by a public servant between $20,000 and $100,000 are second-degree felonies that carry up to 20 years in prison and fines up to $10,000.
“The defendant has elected for his punishment to be assessed by the court, so the case will be set for a punishment hearing at a later date with Judge Boyer,” Tharp added.
Bloxham and former Superintendent Marc Walker, 67, were indicted on the theft charge and money laundering and misapplication of fiduciary property, each between $20,000 and $100,000 and third degree felonies during the same period. Walker’s trial on the charges is scheduled to begin Aug. 22.
Tharp did not say whether she intended to pursue the other charges against Bloxham, who with defense attorney Scot Courtney was not immediately available for comment. Comal ISD declined to comment on Thursday’s verdict.
An array of forensic accountants and investigators testified to their findings throughout the eight-day trial, which ended with serial numbers of HVAC units billed to the district found on Bloxham’s property.
Courtney tried to sway the jury against specifics contained in the indictment, which also alleged Bloxham defrauded Comal ISD of an old agricultural barn at Smithson Valley High School and concrete, labor and other materials Comal County Sheriff’s Office investigators uncovered in during a search of his New Braunfels residence in July 2013 that was billed to and paid by Comal ISD.
“It all began with Thomas Bloxham, and everything about this crime began and ended with his (breaking) the public trust and confidence,” Frazier said in closing. “He was supposed to keep the bond projects on track … but instead he found an opportunity and took advantage of it.”
Frazier said while it might not have been a criminal offense to arrange work on his personal property and later reimburse the companies that billed the district, they way Bloxham arranged it “sent up a lot of red flags” that he violated the public trust.
“Was he working for Comal ISD or just trying to get a good deal for Thomas Bloxham?” she asked jurors.
Serial numbers from five HVAC units billed to the district connected to four found at Bloxham’s home and one at Walker’s Austin residence, where another invoice indicated the district paid for an $1,800 shower door.
Courtney said billing mistakes by Temple-based Baird Williams Construction, the at-risk contractor for most of Comal ISD’s 2005 and 2008 bond projects, led to the confusion. He reintroduced canceled checks from Bloxham indicating payments for the concrete work and relocating improving SVHS’s old ag barn on his property.
For nearly three hours Wednesday, Bloxham testified he had never received a bill for the HVAC units and did not know that subcontractors billed Baird Williams, which in turn billed and Comal ISD for equipment and labor through subcontractors connected to Bloxham.
Both were included in a district audit that indicated Comal ISD overpaid Baird Williams by more than $7.1 million, and that work, was included in the $5.9 million the company repaid Comal ISD in a settlement – though it also absolved Baird Williams of any discrepancies in its share of the district’s 2005 bond projects.
Only through news articles, did Bloxham and Walker find out that the district’s 2014 third-party audit link possible mistakes to both men over billings that later served as the foundation for their indictments in 2016 and again in 2018, Courtney said in his hour-long closing.
Courtney questioned where a $50,100 change order for the HVAC units alleged by the district could not be found and was never presented in evidence – and that none of the state’s witnesses could attest to ever seeing or approving it.
“Ms. Frazer asked ‘If it walks like a duck or talks like a duck,’ and I have to agree,” he said. “But I also have to ask, show me the duck – all of the duck.”
Courtney also queried why many witnesses were unable to recall billings that never directly linked his client to direct payments made by the district – except the HVAC units, which he said, were covered by Baird Williams’ settlement with the district.
In the end jurors, who began deliberations around 2:30 p.m. and returned just after 4 p.m. on Thursday, went with the indictment.
