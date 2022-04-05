Advance tickets are still available to Comal County’s Republican and Democratic annual fundraising gatherings later this month.
The Republican Party will feature former Cabinet Secretary Dr. Ben Carson on Thursday, April 14 at the New Braunfels Civic/Convention Center, with the Democratic Women of Comal County hosting the Robbi and Dan Boone Dinner Saturday, April 30 at Gruene Events Center.
Carson, a 2016 GOP presidential candidate who later served as secretary of Housing and Urban Development under President Donald Trump from 2017-21, is the guest speaker for the GOP event, titled “A Patriotic Evening With Dr. Ben Carson,” from 5-9 p.m. next Thursday.
The event will feature a cash bar and healthy nibbles. Gold tickets, with reserved premium seating, cocktail reception and portrait photo with Carson for $500 and Silver tickets, with reserved seating, cocktail reception and photo, for $250 are almost sold out. General Admission tickets, $100 per seat, are still available.
For tickets, visit www.eventbrite.com or visit Comal County Republican Headquarters, 265 Landa Street in New Braunfels, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday-Friday. For more, call 830-837-5748 during office hours.
Since 2018 the DWCC’s Boone Dinner annually honors the late couple, who were instrumental in the county’s Democratic Party.
Festivities begin at 6 p.m. with a social hour featuring a silent auction and cash bar, followed by a catered dinner by Gruene River Grill at 7 p.m.
At 8 p.m. recipients of the 2022 Boone and Patla scholarships will be honored, followed by a a presentation of DWCC’s 2021 accomplishments and remarks from honorees that include local activists Peggy and Chili Ornelas, District 35 U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett, District 45 Texas House Rep. Erin Zwiener, and labor advocate and civil rights activist Cristina Tzintzún Ramirez. Seating is limited. Tickets, $100 per open seat and $1,200 for a reserved table seating 10, are available online at 2022BooneDinner.eventbrite.com or by check payable to Democratic Women of Comal County, P.O. Box 312332, New Braunfels, Texas, 78131.
