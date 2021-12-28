Despite a pandemic and a historic winter storm, the area’s home sales market remained hot — at least for most of 2021.
For people trying to buy a house in New Braunfels and Comal County, supply has not been keeping up with demand, and the process was proving a challenge for most.
Deanna Timmons had been in the market for purchasing a home in New Braunfels with river access. When that failed, she bought a lot to build her wn home.
“We had been looking for a house for a while,” Timmons told the Herald-Zeitung earlier this year. “We wanted minimum restrictions from a homeowner’s association. We were having trouble finding a house in this crazy market. We ended up buying a lot in River Chase. We were not finding what we needed, and when we did, we would tell the realtor that we wanted to go see the house. By the time she made the phone call to get a showing scheduled, it was gone.”
For John and Chelsea Capello, purchasing a home in New Braunfels also proved to be an odyssey this year. The couple, first-time homebuyers, said they were closing on a home, but while trying to find a home, they kept getting outbid on other properties by cash buyers offering $10,000 to $15,000 over the asking price.
“We wanted to give ourselves a head start in February because we’re currently renting a property, and our lease is over in May,” John Capello said. “We didn’t realize that we would be taking all of our time finding a house.”
Chelsea Capello said they kept getting outbid by cash buyers because they “were getting an FHA loan, and we couldn’t compete with that.”
While the red-hot real estate market has shown some recent signs of cooling in the transition to the traditionally slower fall and winter seasons, the market remains highly competitive for homebuyers.
The homebuyers who spoke to the Herald-Zeitung earlier this year were not alone.
Throughout 2020 and 2021, the market has seen steep increases in home prices as a growing number of buyers compete for a limited inventory of homes. These conditions have required bidders to be aggressive in their offers to beat out competitors, often offering amounts significantly above sellers’ asking price.
According to a report from the Seattle-based home services tech company Porch Group, the median sale price of a home in the San Antonio-New Braunfels Metropolitan Statistical Area between January and September of 2021 was $282,296. Over the same period, 45.9% of homes sold above the asking price, compared to 48.5% at the national level.
According to the report, the conditions contributing to this competitive environment show little sign of slowing down.
One of the major issues is a constraint on supply. Fewer sellers listed their homes during the early months of the pandemic, which sent inventory to record lows late in 2020.
Even after the supply of existing homes returned to pre-pandemic levels, new construction has struggled to meet demand due to builders’ difficulties securing materials and labor.
And these recent conditions do not even reflect the fact that the U.S. already had a severe shortage of homes before the pandemic, according to statistics from Freddie Mac.
Home sales in the San Antonio-New Braunfels Metropolitan Statistical Area cooled off a bit in the third quarter, decreasing 3.9% compared to a year ago, to 11,643 single-family home sales, while the median price increased 15.7% to $295,000.
About 37.5% of the homes sold during the quarter were in the $200,000 to $299,999 price range.
However, months of inventory continued to remain low, with only 1.7 months available, down compared to 2.2 months during the same period last year.
According to the Texas Real Estate Research Center at Texas A&M University, a market balanced between supply and demand has between six and six and a half months of inventory.
Compared to the previous year, the number of homes sold across the state declined 3.5% in the third quarter of 2021.
That’s the first time quarterly home sales in Texas have decreased year-over-year since the second quarter of 2020.
“Although we’re seeing a slight decline in homes sold from the same period a year ago, it’s important to remember we’re comparing to 2020’s record-breaking numbers,” said Marvin Jolly, chairman of Texas Realtors. “Across the state, we’re still experiencing strong demand for housing, and buyers are moving to Texas from all over the nation.”
While the total number of Texas homes sold dipped to 115,272, the median sales price of $310,000 represents a 16.9% increase compared to the third quarter of 2020.
Of all homes sold in the third quarter, 29.5% were priced from $200,000 to $299,999, the highest share of sales among all price-class distributions.
According to a Texas Realtors report, 292,322 homes were sold in the San Antonio-New Braunfels area between 2011-2020.
