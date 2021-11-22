The New Braunfels Community Thanksgiving Dinner is canceled again this year because of lack of funding, volunteers and the continued pandemic — the same things that forced its cancellation last year.
Cheryl Craft, who organizes the dinner, is also feeling the effects of COVID after she caught it last summer.
“I’ve still got post-COVID from last year,” Craft said. “I know it’s been almost a year and a half since I had it and I’m still having problems.”
The community dinner in 2019 served about 7,000 people at the Tree of Life Church, and marked the first time she ran out of food.
She also had more than 300 volunteers, whether in the kitchen, serving food or running deliveries.
Craft said she is hoping to secure a corporate sponsor such as H-E-B to help every year.
Many of the nonprofits who have helped previously found their own difficulties this year after losing last year’s Wurstfest as their biggest fundraising engine.
“With $20 dollars I can feed like four or five people but still I need more than that,” Craft said.
She said she wasn’t going to turn those down, but that the expense has grown as the city has.
More volunteers needed in team effort
She also needs consistent volunteers who can do the dinner each year, so that she does not need to train new volunteers every year.
“I have to start planning a year ahead,” Craft said. “I’m planning to have it next year if I can get people to commit not just for the day but year after year because it takes a lot for me to go through to train them and it takes away from me doing all of my stuff from the inside dining.”
Besides monetary donations, it’s a whole community effort. New Braunfels Smokehouse smokes the turkeys and Arlan’s Market provides other food.
St. Paul Lutheran Church helps debone the turkeys the day before.
The Smith-Hesters, who call themselves the “pie family” and include New Braunfels High School principal Chris Smith, cut pie and deliver meals to Canyon Lake.
Gail Hester-Radtke said the family has been volunteering for about 11 years for the dinner. They would wear matching hats with the mathematical “pi” on them.
“We were the family that did the pumpkin pies and then eventually they added cranberry sauce and we did bread for one year,” Hester-Radtke said. “Because we started out so many years ago, they let our little ones help out too.”
For them, it’s a whole family tradition.
“We’re sad about it, we don’t know what to do with ourselves,” Hester-Radtke said. “It’s become part of our family tradition. We can’t say enough good things having worked with Cheryl all those years and we really appreciate her service to a very large community.”
The Vrazels family, who call themselves the “turkey shirt family,” wear their matching turkey shirts and plate food or help set up the day before.
Sarah Wilson has helped out the community dinner since around the mid-2000s when she was in high school.
The last couple of years, she and her husband and two kids would deliver meals to houses and apartments. She said it was a good way to show her kids how the community can come together.
“It was really great, a lot of those people don’t have vehicles so even if they had the means to get something they didn’t have the ability to go get it,” Wilson said. “It was really nice to help those families who couldn’t get there.”
She said she worries about those families who cannot get their Thanksgiving dinner, and said her family in lieu of the dinner donated three turkeys and instant mashed potatoes to the San Antonio Food Bank.
The San Antonio Food Bank still needs volunteers for Thanksgiving morning home deliveries, signup is at https://safoodbank.wufoo.com/forms/r12ck0vh0ccj77z/
To donate or sponsor the dinner, which is a nonprofit, make it out to New Braunfels Community Thanksgiving Dinner or NBCTD, PO Box 31053, New Braunfels, TX 78131
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.