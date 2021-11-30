After some discussion, Comal County commissioners on Nov. 23 approved a healthcare coalition charter, which will serve as a guide for enlisting local agencies in enhancing and expanding public health capabilities in the county.
Public Health Director Cheryl Fraser will chair the Comal County Healthcare Coalition, with Emergency Preparedness Coordinator Jeff Kelley serving as vice chair. Gentrea Hendrickson, public health department emergency preparedness coordinator, will serve as CCHC coordinator.
Fraser said the idea sprang from Local Emergency Planning Committee meetings, required by law to help communities prepare for and respond to emergencies such as COVID-19.
“The agencies had a good working relationship, and even though we didn’t see each other for more than a year during COVID, we made recommendations (to each other),” she said. “We are moving to move this out from under LEPC and have it as its own free-standing committee.”
The document states the CCHC will bring together several entities and individuals under the same umbrella to “promote, consolidate and collaborate in a unified response to emergencies affecting the county.”
After County Judge Sherman Krause and commissioners amended some of the wording in the document, they voted to approve the framework for the charter. Once approved by all entities, the CCHC will include representatives from county hospitals, long-term health care, emergency medical services, emergency management and mental health communities.
In other news
Also Nov. 23, commissioners approved $85,345 more for Courthouse Annex renovations that included $28,954 for redesigned court reporting stations in two of the four courtrooms. They also approved the county’s 2021 ad valorem tax levy, which after a $2.968 million deduction for over-65 homestead exemptions totaled $71.718 million.
Commissioners cast the county’s 958-vote allotment for John Tyler, which will continue representing the county on the Comal Appraisal District board for 2022-23. They also approved $900,461 for furniture purchases associated with CCSO renovations and several requested line-item budget transfers for various departments.
This week, commissioners return to Thursday meetings and will recognize the top three teams in the Walk Around Comal County Fall 2021 Challenge; consider a AT&T Network Integration Services change order for advanced emergency call services, and various line-item departmental budget transfers to cover expenses for the remainder of 2021.
Commissioners will meet at 8:30 a.m. Thursday in Commissioners Courtroom, 100 Main Plaza in New Braunfels. The meeting will be live-streamed to the public; to access the video and agenda, visit www.co.comal.tx.us/agenda.htm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.