The holiday spirit is shining a little bit brighter this year throughout the Gruene Historic District, where hundreds of residents lined the streets to usher in the yuletide Saturday morning and evening.
The 20th annual Gruene Pony Express Ride delivered holiday greetings from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, followed hours later by town lighting festivities at dusk. Both events returned to their pre-COVID splendor for the first time since 2019.
Crystal Kinman, Historic District marketing manager, commended the morning turnout and Saturday evening’s parade and Gruene Town Lighting.
“Seeing the trail riders celebrate our heritage, and all of the people receiving commemorative stamps, is a great way to start the holiday season,” she said. “Both events were well-attended. The weather was beautiful and the Christmas spirit definitely filled the air in Gruene.”
Riders on horseback from the Heritage Trail Ride Association of New Braunfels rode through just after 10 a.m. with Abbott’s annual Christmas message to the town, read for the 16th time by Bruce Boyer, former New Braunfels mayor and 22nd District Court judge.
“As Governor of Texas it is my pleasure to extend season’s greetings to all that celebrate the 20th annual Gruene Pony Express Ride,” Boyer read. “Each year the Gruene Historic District showcases a variety of festivities and programs that celebrate holiday traditions … I commend the Heritage Trail Riders Association of New Braunfels, the New Braunfels Post Office, the Gruene Historic District and all in attendance for their special roles in this landmark event.
“Your dedication in preserving your local history highlights the very best of the Lone Star State; First Lady Cecilia Abbott and I extend our best wishes for a blessed holiday season and a Happy New Year.”
Boyer said the annual event never gets old.
“It’s a great day — it’s not too hot and not too cold,” Boyer told the audience. “For all of you who are visiting thanks for coming — this is one of the events that gets Christmas started.”
U.S. Post Office associates Kimberly Sullivan and Crystal Koenig were busy hand-canceling holiday postcards and envelopes with 2021 commemorative Gruene stamps next to Gruene Outfitters.
“We weren’t able to be here last year because of the pandemic, but the cards still went out,” Koenig said while accepting hundreds of well-wishing cards from holiday revelers, which were stamped and placed in bins for deliveries throughout the country and abroad.
Also this year children were able to pet the Pony Express horses. Trail boss David Wiedenfeld thanked long-time Trail Rider Sandy Self for founding the event, and introduced association riders and members that included daughter April Zaeske and son-in-law Wade Zaeske, parents to his 7-year-old granddaughter Kinley Zaeske; Jim Bob and Tucker Fleming, Debby Grinley and association president Gordon Geren.
“We do this every year — Sandy couldn’t be here today and I’m sure the riders want to thank her for getting this thing started,” Wiedenfeld said. “We do this cause we like to do it — and want to keep doing it
Many of the same residents returned to the historical district hours later as Cowboy Kringle — Gruene’s Santa Claus — rode through on horseback and clicked the switch that lit up all downtown buildings for the holidays.
This Saturday, the Gruene Historical District will resume the annual Jingle Bell Run Walk, a 5K run/walk and kids’ K benefiting St. Jude’s Ranch for Children — which on Saturday also welcomed Gruene Harley Davidson’s annual Toy Run.
For the 15th year, more than 75 bikers, escorted by Comal County Sheriff’s Office deputies, packed a truck full of food and gifts collected at H-E-Bs and other locations to deliver to the kids at St. Jude’s Ranch.
For more, including Kringle Cash coupons for Gruene merchant discounts and listings of holiday events, visit HolidaysInGruene.com and gruenetexas.com.
